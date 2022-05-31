‘I Grew Up in a Time of Giants’: 2022 Strattanville Memorial Day Service

STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – “I made a vow to record as many of those stories as possible. It always saddens me when I saw the obituary of a veteran who had done remarkable things and never told their story,” explained Randy Bartley in his Memorial Day speech.

Rev. Jeff Foor of the Strattanville Methodist Church on Monday started his invocation for the 2022 Memorial Day Service by asking: “Is this a great place to live or what?”

He added, “I can’t help but think that this is truly Americana that we gather here today as we hear the high school band playing patriotic songs in tribute to our military and those who have fallen.”

Fred Lewis, Post Commander of American Legion Post 249, served as master of ceremonies and welcomed the crowd.

“We’re here today to honor our service members and remember the sacrifices they have made in honor of duty and country,” said Lewis.

“We’re here today to honor our heroes, remember their achievements, courage, and dedication, and say, thank you for their sacrifices. Thinking of our heroes are joining us in this group today. And those who are here only in spirit, we stand amid Patriots and the family and friends of those who have served.”

Boy Scout Pack 51 led the audience in the Pledge of Allegiance.

Pat Lewis, American Legion Auxiliary President presented Audrey Aaron, a student at C-L, with the annual Eighth Grade Award.

“This is a time when we have always called this the eighth-grade medal winner is called the certificate of the school award,” said Pat.

“She is the daughter of Bob Aaron and teachers at the school selected her because of her outstanding achievement. She possesses the high qualities of honor, scholarship, leadership, service, and Americanism, which are necessary to the preservation and protection of the fundamental institutions of our government and the advancement of society.”



Fred Lewis, Post Commander of American Legion Post 249.

Stressing the importance of having every soldier’s story who made the ultimate sacrifice, speaker Randy Bartley, emphasized that no soldiers should be forgotten and the youth should be encouraged to carry on that tradition as veterans age.

Bartley, of Brookville, is active in community affairs, including serving as president of the board of directors of Jefferson County Historical Society; president of Old Western PA Laurel Festival; and chairman of the Victorian Christmas and Brookville Chamber of Commerce.

For 29 years, Bartley was a volunteer for National Park Service at Gettysburg and Antietam National Battlefield Parks.

Many Americans Misunderstand Memorial Day Speech by Randy Bartley

“Many Americans misunderstand Memorial Day. Many confused it with Veterans Day, a day set aside to honor the veterans of service to our nation. Many people think it is an opportunity to honor all of those who have passed. Some Americans think of it as just another holiday.

Memorial Day, by definition, is a federal holiday in the United States for mourning the U.S.military personnel who died while serving in the United States Armed Forces. Today we honor all those who wore the uniform of this nation and are now deceased.

As a kid, I saw grave markers in our local cemetery. My grandfather, a World War I Navy veteran, suffered from Parkinson’s and was hospitalized. My father passed when I was six years old. There was no one to explain to me what those markers meant.

That was unfortunate because I grew up in a time of giants. My uncles, my neighbors, and almost everyone, men and women, served in World War II. They would gather at family reunions and talk of their service, but they did not share those stories with others. Kids were not invited. Years later, after reading their obituaries, I learned many of them were true heroes. Sadly, they took their stories to the grave.

As a newspaper editor, I made a vow to record as many of those stories as possible. It always saddens me when I saw the obituary of a veteran who had done remarkable things and never told their story.

To me, two of the most striking places are Arlington and Gettysburg national cemeteries.

Gettysburg is a special place to me. I recall visiting there once as an elementary school student. I believe we spent about four hours in that battlefield park. Like most tourists, I was impressed by the monuments. These dramatic statues depicted feats of valor performed by the men in blue and gray. Even then, I struggled with monuments erected to honor 200 of the so-called bad guys. My young mind questioned why the people who rose in rebellion were honored. Obviously, by judging recent events, I was not the only one.

It was gratifying to see people from Asia, Europe, South America, and even Australia coming to the park. These people were students of the conflict. They ask intelligent questions about the cause of the conflict and the lack of retribution following the war.

Then, you have the Americans to visit in the park. Many were truly interested in learning about the battlefield. Others, sadly, we’re checking an item off their bucket list. The kids were mostly interested in climbing the boulders at Devil’s Den or posing beside the Robert E. Lee Monument for a photo–not told anything about the man behind the monument.

That was true throughout the park. They would look at the monuments, take a picture, jump back in their car, and drive to the next stop on the tour. No one asks about the man who served in the Irish Brigade, the Louisville Tigers, the army grade, or the Wildcats.

Every time I visited the battlefield, visited to do obliques erected in honor of our hometown, the 150th Pennsylvania. They were men from Clarion, Jefferson, and Indiana Counties. The monument was the manifestation of those men. Around the base of the monument, you would see small American flags. I would always add mine.

For me, that was not the most dramatic place on the battlefield. No, the most emotional place on that battlefield was a national cemetery. It wasn’t because this is where Abraham Lincoln gave his inspiring speech. It was not the row upon row of graves bearing the names of the unknown. It was the 480 graves simply marked unknown. Those stories would never be known.

Following the battle of the dead, worry moved from their hasty graves and re-buried in the national cemetery. Most of the dead would be identified, but these 180 would not. That is 480 mothers who did not know the fate of their sons. No one decorated their graves.

People flock to Washington, D.C., every year to see the impressive monuments depicting heroism displayed by American men and women. They will travel to Arlington to see the wonderful Marine Corps monument, but fewer walk among the graves to honor the fallen. These men and women are honored in your way when volunteers in the military personnel place flags on the graves.

But, who tells their story?

I met a group at Arlington while attending the internment of a Brookville man who was finally recovered from Laos 30 years after his Sky Raider crashed. A representative of this group attends every funeral at Arlington. After learning of a veteran who is buried in Arlington alone, with no impressive at his funeral, this group of ladies determined that would not happen again. One of the early church ladies has attended every funeral since they remember.

Two monuments in D.C. always stir me. The first is the Vietnam Memorial. When it first opened, I felt the men and women of my generation had been cheated once again. Their monument was in an underground V. That was until I visited the monument. The closer I got to the apex of that V, the more it sucked me in. Reading the names, some of them from my hometown, brought tears to my eyes. Each of the fallen was recognized they were not forgotten.

For me, the most haunted monument is that of the Korean War. This somber monument depicts the squad of American G.I.s, clad in ponchos, preparing for a patrol. It is a haunting depiction of the duty performed by Americans in the forgotten war. The men had become the monument.

Not long ago, as a member of the Brookville Honor Guard, I attended the funeral of a Jefferson County man who was killed in the Korean War. President Trump cut a deal with the North Koreans to have American remains returned. He was not forgotten. His country remembered him and brought him home.

I had a friend, an Army Ranger, who was cut down on the beach at Normandy on June 6, 1944. When he attended the 50th anniversary of the battle, he brought me back a vial of sand from the beach. He also brought back a photo of the Chapel at the American Cemetery at Colleville-sur-Mer where 9386 Americans are buried. French children go into that cemetery every year to place flags on the graves. They were not forgotten.

Curious, I wanted to see if there were other cemeteries for American War dead on foreign soil. There are 25 American military cemeteries located in 10 foreign countries, including France, Belgium, the United Kingdom, the Philippines, Panama, Italy, Luxembourg, Mexico, Netherlands, and Tunisia. The number of soldiers buried in those cemeteries is approximately 130,000. The cemeteries are immaculately groomed rooms and often decorated by local citizens honoring our dead. They are remembered.

Who remembers the veterans buried in our local cemeteries?

Certainly members of the American Legion in Veterans of Foreign Wars install U.S. flags on the graves of the fallen. Most of these were men and women, like me, who are a little gray around the edges.

Do we often ask who will honor the fallen in the future?

It is incumbent that we continue to honor our fallen. We must teach the students of today at the cost of freedom.

In Rimersburg, the students are taken to the local cemetery to help the vets install the graveside flags. It is a learning program that should be repeated not only in Clarion County Park but across the state and the nation.

Honoring the fallen is not a political statement. That does not recognize as a republican or democrat, black or white, Christian, or people of other theories. In death, we are all united as Americans.

We have one mission to complete: teach the young of the sacrifices that have been made. Teach them not to dwell on battles but on the men who fought the battles. Teach them not to see only the monuments but took but to look at the men who made the monuments.

Thank you and God bless the United States of America.”

