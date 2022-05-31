Pennsylvania Great Outdoors: Explore the Climax Tunnel

Trail users, railroad buffs, history fans, and architecture aficionados have an intriguing new destination to explore in southern Clarion County.

Just across Redbank Creek from the tiny community of Climax, the Allegheny Valley Railroad built the Climax Tunnel from 1873 to 1876, and nearly 150 years later, it has reopened for recreational use as part of the Redbank Valley Trail.

The 528-foot-long tunnel was built from locally made bricks and stone quarried nearby, and its design showcases the quality workmanship of the time. Trains still ran along the line until November 2007. In 2010, the Allegheny Valley Land Trust (AVLT) purchased and railbanked 51 miles of the transportation corridor for recreational use. AVLT and the Redbank Valley Trails Association (RVTA) ultimately opened nearly 42 miles of trail between Brookville and the Allegheny River to foot and bike traffic, along with a nine-mile trail spur between Lawsonham and Sligo. In 2014, Pennsylvania’s Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) honored Redbank Valley Trail as the commonwealth’s first Trail of the Year.

Photo by Tom Dorsey.

However, the deteriorating Climax Tunnel near the trail’s midpoint stayed closed due to safety and liability concerns, and trail users had to navigate a steep detour to connect the eastern and western segments. DCNR identified the tunnel as one of the state’s top 10 trail gaps they want to close.

AVLT and RVTA sought out and secured grants from DCNR and the federal Transportation Assistance Program to improve the tunnel, and they used the funds to extend the tunnel to 608 feet long, reinforce the ceiling structure, and add surfacing at ground level. After years of fundraising, planning, and construction, the Climax Tunnel reopened in August of 2018, creating an uninterrupted recreation route for the thousands of people who use this trail each year.

Next on the list for Clarion County and the AVLT is the 2,468-foot-long Brady Tunnel, located near the western end of the Redbank Valley Trail along the intersecting Armstrong Trail. AVLT executive director Chris Ziegler notes that it will require structural reinforcements like the Climax Tunnel. Once it’s open, the Brady Tunnel will be an integral part of the in-progress Erie-to-Pittsburgh Trail.

Find more things to do, see, and experience in Cook Forest and the entire Pennsylvania Great Outdoors region online at VisitPAGO.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.