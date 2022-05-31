Police: Shippenville Woman Bites, Threatens Woman, Drives Intoxicated from Scene

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A Shippenville woman is facing charges for allegedly biting, punching, and threatening a woman and then leaving the scene while reportedly drunk.

According to court documents, the Clarion Borough Police Department on May 17 filed criminal charges against 36-year-old Ashley Diane Corcetti in Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office.

According to a criminal complaint, police were dispatched to a residence along North Fourth Avenue, in Clarion Borough, pertaining to a noise complaint and harassment incident on Saturday, May 14, around 6:40 p.m.

Upon arrival, police spoke with the complainant, who stated the neighbors were having a party and blasting music. He said he spoke with the neighbor and had a “shovel thrown at the wooden fence.” Police obtained the complainant’s information and went to the next-door residence, the complaint states.

As police entered the property, a female, later identified as Ashley Corcetti, attempted to speak with an officer about the neighbor and a domestic situation. While speaking with Corcetti, police noticed she had a strong odor of alcoholic beverages coming from her breath, glassy bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, and had trouble keeping her body stable while standing, the complaint indicates.

Approximately an hour later, Clarion OES dispatched police to the same residence pertaining to a domestic incident. While en route to the incident, OES informed police that one actor involved had left the residence in a black Chevrolet Traverse and was headed northbound on North Fourth Avenue, the complaint notes.

Police arrived on the scene and spoke with two witnesses who both informed police that Corcetti assaulted one woman. The victim related Corcetti bit her on the cheek, slapped and punched her, and grabbed her by the neck area. Police observed the markings on the victim’s body and a witness showed an officer a video recording of the altercation, the complaint states.

As police attempted to locate Corcetti, it was later determined that she made it safely to her residence. Police photographed the victim’s injuries and had the witness forward the video of Corcetti assaulting, threatening, and refusing to leave the property. The video recording also shows Corcetti operating her Chevrolet Traverse on North Fourth Avenue, the complaint indicates.

An officer also made phone contact with Corcetti and asked her to stop by the station the next day. Corcetti offered to drive to the station at that moment, but the officer told her she was too intoxicated to drive. The officer commented about her taking the chance driving home from the residence. Corcetti agreed to stop by the station for an interview. On May 15, the officer called her cellphone to stop by a few moments sooner, but she never responded or stopped by, the complaint notes.

On May 16 around 6:00 p.m., police stopped at the residence and had the victim forward the video recording of the altercation between her and Corcetti. The recording and photographs were burned to a CD and given to the District Attorney’s office with a copy of the criminal complaint, the complaint states.

Corcetti faces the following charges:

– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Defiant Trespassing – Actual Communication To, Misdemeanor 3

– DUI: General Impairment – 1st Offense, Misdemeanor

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

She was arraigned at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 25, in front of Judge Quinn.

She is currently free on $2,500.00 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, June 21, at 9:00 a.m. with Judge Quinn presiding.

