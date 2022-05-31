 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: Daily Specials, Homemade Donuts Available at The Liberty House

Tuesday, May 31, 2022 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Screenshot at May 31 10-08-07The Liberty House is featuring daily specials and a Sunday breakfast buffet – OPEN TO THE PUBLIC!

The specials run on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday.

Tuesday: Broasted Chicken Meal Deals

Screenshot at May 31 10-08-21

Wednesday: WING NIGHT, free fries for customers with Military ID/High School kids with ID

Screenshot at May 31 10-08-30

Choose from over 20 sauces: Season Salt, Ranch, Cajun, Wing Dust, Smokey BBQ, Magic Dust, Sour Cream and Onion, Old Bay, Hot, Mild, NY Sauce; hot blue cheese, Garlic, Baby Ray’s BBQ, Honey Mustard, Hot Ranch, Garlic Parmesan, Bourbon BBQ, Sweet Vidalia, Red’s BBQ

Thursday: Steak/Italian Night – 6oz, 8oz, 12oz Sirloin Steak; Spaghetti, Alfredo, Chicken, Shrimp, Seafood, Lasagna

Screenshot at May 31 10-09-04

Friday: Surf N’ Turf Night – broiled or beer battered haddock; 6oz, 8oz, 12oz sirloin steak

Screenshot at May 31 10-09-16

Sunday Breakfast Buffet 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. – The buffet features scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, biscuits and gravy, pancakes, homefries, and hashbrowns for just $11.00.

Screenshot at May 31 10-09-25

Don’t Forget the donuts!

They are just $13/dozen or $1.50 each.

Choose from: Cinnamon Rolls, Sourdough, Cake, Filled (Vanilla, Raspberry Cream, Lemon, Peanut Butter, Chocolate, Maple, Caramel) Blueberry, and Apple Fritters

Donuts can be decorated to your liking.

Screenshot at May 31 10-09-42

Visit the Liberty House Restaurant at 603 Liberty St, Clarion, PA 16214.

Call 814-226-7575 for takeout or with questions.

Visit Liberty House Restaurant on Facebook for more information.

Hours:
Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday: 8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Friday: 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Sunday: 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Saturday and Monday: Closed


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.