SPONSORED: Daily Specials, Homemade Donuts Available at The Liberty House
The Liberty House is featuring daily specials and a Sunday breakfast buffet – OPEN TO THE PUBLIC!
The specials run on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday.
Tuesday: Broasted Chicken Meal Deals
Wednesday: WING NIGHT, free fries for customers with Military ID/High School kids with ID
Choose from over 20 sauces: Season Salt, Ranch, Cajun, Wing Dust, Smokey BBQ, Magic Dust, Sour Cream and Onion, Old Bay, Hot, Mild, NY Sauce; hot blue cheese, Garlic, Baby Ray’s BBQ, Honey Mustard, Hot Ranch, Garlic Parmesan, Bourbon BBQ, Sweet Vidalia, Red’s BBQ
Thursday: Steak/Italian Night – 6oz, 8oz, 12oz Sirloin Steak; Spaghetti, Alfredo, Chicken, Shrimp, Seafood, Lasagna
Friday: Surf N’ Turf Night – broiled or beer battered haddock; 6oz, 8oz, 12oz sirloin steak
Sunday Breakfast Buffet 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. – The buffet features scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, biscuits and gravy, pancakes, homefries, and hashbrowns for just $11.00.
Don’t Forget the donuts!
They are just $13/dozen or $1.50 each.
Choose from: Cinnamon Rolls, Sourdough, Cake, Filled (Vanilla, Raspberry Cream, Lemon, Peanut Butter, Chocolate, Maple, Caramel) Blueberry, and Apple Fritters
Donuts can be decorated to your liking.
Visit the Liberty House Restaurant at 603 Liberty St, Clarion, PA 16214.
Call 814-226-7575 for takeout or with questions.
Visit Liberty House Restaurant on Facebook for more information.
Hours:
Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday: 8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Friday: 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Sunday: 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Saturday and Monday: Closed
