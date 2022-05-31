SPONSORED: Enjoy Your Summer With Savings Up to $70 at Kerle Tire Company!
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Kerle Tire Company in Clarion is currently offering select Cooper Tire rebates of up to $70.00!
The following Cooper Tire rebates are available now through Tuesday, July 5.
Rebate Details:
$70 Rebate on Discoverer SRX, Zeon RS3-G1
$60 Rebate on CS5 Ultra Touring
$40 Rebate on Endeavor Plus
Kerle Tire Company: your one-stop, on-the-spot tire headquarters for a complete line of quality tires!
Kerle Tire Company is located at 1283 Mays Road, Clarion, Pa.
Visit Kerle Tire Company’s website here to see their full line of tires or call 814-226-6657 for more information.
