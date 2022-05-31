Strattanville Man High on Meth Accused of Intentionally Crashing Through Service Door at Car Dealership

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police say a Strattanville man is facing charges for intentionally crashing through a service garage door at a local dealership in March.

According to court documents, 46-year-old Michael S. Donahue, of Strattanville, faces the following charges:

– Burglary – Not Adapted For Overnight Accommodation, Person Present, Felony 2

– Driving Under Influence of Alcohol/Controlled Substance, Felony



– Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Felony 3 (two counts)– DUI/Unsafe Driving, Misdemeanor– Restrictions on Alcoholic Beverages, Summary– Reckless Driving, Summary– Operating Vehicle Without Required Financial Responsibility, Summary– Careless Driving, Summary– Failure To Carry License, Summary

According to a criminal complaint, PSP Clarion were dispatched on Friday, March 11, around 7:35 a.m. to East Main Street, in Clarion Township, for a car that drove through the service bay door at a car dealership.

Upon arrival, a blue 2009 Toyota TC sedan was observed with damage consistent with driving through the closed service bay doors. The vehicle was observed with a 09/21 inspection sticker. Also, Clarion Borough Police had the operator detained in the back of their vehicle upon state police’s arrival, the complaint states.

Through investigation, the operator of the vehicle was identified as Michael Donahue. It was also discovered that while inside the business, Donahue entered a parked truck and turn on the ignition. A short time later, Donahue was found by an employee rifling through the key rack located within an additional part of the business, according to the complaint.

Donahue then grabbed a set of keys for another vehicle in the parking lot and placed belongings on the bed cover before placing a dealer registration plate on the back of the vehicle, the complaint notes.

When patted down, the screws for the license plate were found in Donahue’s pocket, and the keys for the truck were also found on his person by Clarion Borough Police, the complaint states.

Police asked Donahue what had occurred, and he explained that he intentionally drove through the door because his father told him to. Donahue also added that his family owns the business. Donahue stated he was supposed to get married at the dealership today, and it was going to be televised on live T.V., the complaint indicates.

Donahue was then asked to step out of the back of the police car to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Testing. He agreed, but once asked to perform testing, he stated he could not do it. Donahue had a disheveled appearance, slurred speech, but was also very talkative. He also had very constricted pupils, the complaint states.

He was placed under arrest for driving under the influence and lodged in the Clarion County Jail on a prior warrant.

Donahue later admitted to police that he used methamphetamine prior to the incident.

On March 14, the dealership told police that repairs would cost approximately $12,000.00. Through investigation, it was also discovered that Donahue deliberately and intentionally drove through a secured gate at the Clarion County Airport also in the early morning of March 11 indicating that he drove from the airport to the dealership, the complaint states.

On April 14, the NMS toxicology report was returned from the lab, which verified a positive finding of amphetamine and methamphetamine, the complaint indicates.

Clarion-based State Police filed charges against Donahue in Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office on Wednesday, April 27.

A preliminary hearing that was scheduled for May 24 has been continued and will resume on Tuesday, July 12, at 8:45 a.m. in Clarion County Central Court.

