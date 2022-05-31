Three Selker Siblings Launch Professional Careers from Clarion University

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – It was a proud and sad day for the Selker family of Shippenville when their last son graduated from Clarion University.

(Pictured above: May Clarion University graduate Jacob Selker with sister Kristin and brother Zack in front of the Grunenwald Science and Technology Center. All three Selkers studied there in Biology to launch their professional careers.)

Jacob Selker recently graduated from Clarion with a bachelor’s degree in biology, following in the footsteps of sister Kristin and brother Zack who were also biology majors.

Parents Teresa and Steve are also Clarion graduates.

“My father Joseph placed a high value on education and made sure that my two brothers and two sisters and I went to a state college,” said Steve. “Between the five of us, we went to either Clarion, California, or Edinboro.”

It is even more ironic that the same three universities are also integrating joining into Penn West University under the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education

In some ways, it is only fitting that Jacob was part of the last class graduating while it still holds the name of Clarion University, considering his family history. While future diplomas may state Penn West – Clarion, the impact of state schools on its students will be cherished. Clarion traces its roots to 1867 with the opening of Carrier Seminary.

“We are examples of the impact of having a state institution so close to home, and we would like to share our story with the Clarion community,” said Kristin.

Not only did all three graduate from Clarion and major in Biology, but all of them also had their sights set on advancing in their professional fields.

• Zack Selker graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine School of Pharmacy with his Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) in 2015. Upon graduation, he began practicing as a clinical pharmacist and is currently the Director of Pharmacy at a hospital in northeast Ohio.

• Kristin Selker attended the University of Pittsburgh Graduate School of Public Health and holds a Master of Public Health (MPH) degree in Epidemiology. After graduation, she worked at a local health department as a chronic disease data analyst for four years and currently works as an SAS programmer for Insignia Federal Group on contract for a federal health agency.

• Jacob Selker will attend Gannon University to obtain a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree.

Kristin firmly believes that Clarion University helped them advance in life.

“We appreciated the faculty and the attention that they would pay to us during class and their guiding hand throughout everything.

“When I went to grad school, I got into all of the grad schools that I applied to, and I went with Pitt. I would go to school with other people that went to other prestigious private schools, but we all ended up at the same place. This is a tribute to Clarion’s ability to get you to where you need to be. The same is true for my brothers.”

