Troop 55 Members Recognized for Achievements at Awards Banquet

KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – Members of Troop 55 were recently recognized for their achievements at the Red & White Award ceremony.

Local Troop 55 Boy Scouts, chartered through Grace EC Church and the Salem Community, were able to celebrate the achievements of the young men and adult volunteers who have worked diligently through the COVID-19 pandemic to keep the leadership development program growing.

Merit badges are set up as a sampling of a hobby or civic service. They consistently require anywhere from seven topic-specific requirements to 20 requirements. These badges can consist of time requirements and documentation that can take between two weeks to 92 days to complete.

Over the past 18 months, the troop completed 57 badges.

The leadership program of the boy scouts has different ranks. These ranks are accomplished by completing dozens of different requirements similar to the steps for completing merit badges. There are only seven ranks in the program with the Eagle Scout rank being the highest.

The youth in Troop 55 had the following 21 rank advancements accomplished: four scout ranks, four tenderfoot, two second-class, three first-class, one star, five life, and two eagles.

Brian Reed, the scoutmaster, was presented with an award for his service and dedication to the unit as a trained leader.

The unit was awarded the gold level in the annual journey to excellence program. This program grades the unit on a multivariate scale based on: trained leadership, advancement of youth, attendance and activity level, civic and community service, merit badge acquisition, and active committee management of the unit.

