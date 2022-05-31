Who’s Hiring in Clarion County

A look at which local companies are hiring in Clarion County and surrounding areas.

FEATURED JOBS





Multiple Positions at Clarion Forest VNA

Clarion Forest VNA

CFVNA is now hiring for multiple positions.

The candidates best fit for these positions are well organized, have excellent documentation skills, and desire a more flexible, family-friendly schedule with one-on-one patient interaction.

Join in a rewarding environment with a family-oriented work setting!

Registered Nurses for Home Health & Hospice

Requirements:

Licensed as a RN in Pennsylvania

1 year recent acute care experience preferred; Home Health and/or Hospice a plus

CPR certification

Excellent verbal communication skills

Must have a current valid PA Driver’s License and reliable transportation

Able to work in a variety of settings and conditions

Hours are primarily Monday-Friday 8:00 AM- 4:00 PM plus 1 weekend/month, 2 Holidays/year, and rotating evenings. Evening hours are scheduled visits between 4:00 PM – 9:00 PM as needed.

Full-time RNs are salaried with a generous bonus system in place

Flex scheduling is available!

Licensed Practical Nurses

Requirements:

Licensed as an LPN in Pennsylvania

1 year of clinical/acute care experience preferred; Home Health and/or Hospice a plus

CPR certification

Excellent verbal communication skills

Must have a current valid PA Driver’s license and reliable transportation

Able to work in a variety of settings

Daylight hours; Monday- Friday 8:00AM-4:00PM with rotating weekend and holiday work

Home Health Aide

Requirements:

CNA preferred but not required

CPR certification

Excellent verbal communication skills

Must have a current valid PA Driver’s License and reliable transportation

Able to work in a variety of settings and conditions

Hours are primarily Monday-Friday 8:00 AM- 4:00 PM plus rotating weekends, evenings as necessary, and holidays.

Full-time employees are eligible for Paid Time Off, Health, Dental, and Vision Insurance, Supplemental Policies and more!

All wages are commensurate with experience and/or education.

Applications can be obtained at www.cfvna.org and sent with a resume to Human Resources, 271 Perkins Rd, Clarion, PA, 16214 or via email to [email protected] For more information please contact Human Resources at 814-297-8400.

Clarion Forest VNA, Inc. is committed to the principles of equal employment. Clarion Forest VNA, INC. complies with the requirements of the CMS Interim Final Rule, effective 1/27/2022, requiring mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations, or CMS required allowance for exemption.





Central Accounting Deputy Director

Clarion County Central Accounting Office

The Clarion County Central Accounting Office currently has an opening for a Deputy Director.

POSITION: Central Accounting Deputy Director

DEPARTMENT: Central Accounting

PAY GRADE: $15.00-$19.30/hr.

BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective first of the month after the date of hire (employee pays 12.5% of the premium, the county pays 87.5%). $1,500 stipend if you do not need the county insurance. Life insurance coverage at no cost to employees. 5 Vacation days first year, 10 vacation days starting the second year, 3 personal days per year, 10 sick days per year, and 13 paid holidays off. Enrollment in Clarion County’s Pension plan (vested after 5 years, eligible to retire at 55 with 20 years of service).

POSTING DATE: Friday, May 27, 2022

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Friday, June 10, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.

OVERALL PURPOSE OF JOB:

To provide accounting services relative to the financial reporting for County to include monthly reconciliations and analysis to support financial statements.

For specific details related to this job including Essential Functions; Other Duties; Supervision Received; Working Conditions; Physical and Mental Conditions; Qualifications; and Required Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities; please download and review this .pdf file.

HOW TO APPLY

A County application and transcripts are required to be considered for the advertised vacancy. Applications are only accepted for positions in which the county is actively recruiting. Applications received for positions not being advertised or general/blanket applications will be discarded.

Applications are available:

Online by visiting:

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php In-Person by visiting the Clarion County Human Resource Office on the 2nd floor of the Administration Building located at 330 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214

By fax or e-mail. You must contact the Clarion County Human Resource Office by calling 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 to share your e-mail or fax number.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Friday, June 10, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.

CLARION COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE

APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATIONS DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 FOR ASSISTANCE.





Several Positions Available at Kronospan

Kronospan

Kronospan/ Clarion Boards and Clarion Laminates currently has opening in several departments.

Clarion Boards and Clarion Laminates are part of Kronospan USA – They are the world’s leading producer of wood-based products including MDF, OSB, Particleboard, and Laminate Flooring. Operating more than 40 sites worldwide, they offer their associates numerous opportunities backed by experience and success. They are looking for hard-working, dedicated individuals, who want to join their growing Shippenville, PA teams.

Current Positions Available

Infeed Fork Lift operator:

Infeed Fork Lift Operators are responsible for the safe, efficient operation of a forklift as well as other equipment used to stage raw materials for our production lines. Additionally, the operator will utilize computer software related to operations, perform basic maintenance on machinery, and be responsible for the cleanliness of machinery and working areas.

Lantech/Fork Lift operator:

Lantech/ Fork Lift Operators are responsible for performing the safe, efficient operation of a forklift and all associated equipment in the Profiling area that is used for the movement of materials and finished goods throughout the warehouse and distribution areas as well as all other tasks involved in the packaging and transportation of products. This includes performing basic, routine equipment maintenance and cleaning on everything in the area of responsibility, keeping machines stocked with raw materials, and working with all personnel regarding raw material quality.

Machine Operator- Profiling Department:

Machine Operators’ day-to-day activities include the setup, adjustment, operation, and cleaning of required Profiling line equipment related to the production of laminate flooring. They also produce orders according to plan, build an understanding of all stations of the profiling line, troubleshoot, resolve, and document issues during production, track materials by way of computer, perform visual inspections, and monitor materials for quality.

Machine Operator-Bonding Department:

Machine Operators’ day-to-day duties are directly related to the production of laminate flooring. They include the safe, efficient operation of all Bonding line equipment: presses, saws, and all associated machinery. Operators also track raw materials by way of computer, produce orders according to plan, inspect and monitor materials for quality, and perform maintenance and cleaning of the equipment.

Machine Operator – Finishing Department:

Our Finishing/Packaging Operators’ day-to-day activities are directly related to production of Medium and High Density Fiberboard. Responsibilities include the set-up, operation, maintenance and cleaning of all finishing equipment, ensuring that the quality of the product meets or exceeds the customer’s specifications, labeling, inventory, and putting away of all finished material in the proper warehouse location. The operator must have the ability to troubleshoot, resolve, and document issues during production as well as track materials by way of computer.

Industrial Maintenance Technician:

Maintenance Technicians perform a diversified list of duties crucial to the efficient use of the facilities. Responsibilities include installation, repairs, preventive/predictive maintenance, troubleshooting, and process improvements on all equipment and systems throughout the plant. The Maintenance Technician must rely on their knowledge of commercial electrical and mechanical principles in order to troubleshoot malfunctions to equipment and systems and to repair and restore operations.

Industrial Maintenance Trainee:

Industrial Maintenance Trainees are seen as entry-level Industrial Maintenance Technicians. This position will have the same list of duties as a Technician, and requires a background/ secondary schooling in Commercial Electric, Mechanics, or another variety of Manufacturing Technology. It is a unique opportunity built for growth and advancement within the company.

IT Systems Technician:

IT System Technician’s role is to support day-to-day IT operations for the sites in a timely, professional and positive way. This includes installing and maintaining all computer and computer-related systems including hardware and software. They will also log, track, and document incidents in the Help Desk System, escalating issues when necessary. A good candidate should present advanced skills in interpersonal relations and troubleshooting.

*This position requires previous experience and training in a related field to Information Systems Technology; and Associates Degree or higher is preferred.

Operations Leadership Trainee:

Leadership Training Program is designed to allow candidates to acquire the knowledge that is required to make a successful future leader within our company. This includes a wide variety of experiences: management skills (leadership, team building, interpersonal), technical skills (production management controls, operational processes, and metrics), as well as contributions to the organization through projects to improve production, reduce waste, or process improvement. The Operations Leadership Trainee participates in this intensive program for approximately 12 months duration and will be included in rotations through various roles within the assigned facility. Qualified candidates are expected to be prepared for a position within a leadership role at Kronospan upon completion of the program.

*This program is designed for individuals who recently have successfully completed a Bachelor’s Degree in Management, Engineering, or another related field.

Requirements:

Requirements vary based on the position of interest, please visit their website to see in full detail, what is required for each position.

Benefits:

As a company dedicated to its associates, they offer numerous benefits and advantages:

Growth opportunities, domestic and international, with the world’s leading producer of wood products

Work in a diverse, inclusive environment with colleagues from around the world

You enjoy highly competitive benefits program including affordable medical, dental and vision plans

Company-paid life and short & long term disability plans

Supplemental life, critical illness and accident plans for you and your family

401 (k) retirement plan with a company match

Paid time off including a generous paid vacation and holidays plan after 90 days

“Life of Career” training opportunities through our global or local KronoAcademy

Uniform & reimbursement for safety boots & prescription safety glasses and company provided tools

How to Apply:

Send your updated Resume and Cover Letter, highlighting your education, experience, and skills. You can drop it off in person, send it via Email at: [email protected]

Apply via Facebook, or apply through their website: https://kronospan-candidate.talent-soft.com/job/list-of-jobs.aspx

Select EN as the Language at the top of the page

Set the location to United States: Clarion

Start your search!





Secondary Chemistry/Physics Teacher

Clarion Area School District

Clarion Area School District currently has and opening for a Secondary Chemistry/Physics Teacher starting the 2022-2023 school year.

Certification in Secondary Education Chemistry required; Physics certification preferred or must be willing to obtain Physics certification.

Send letter of interest; current resume; Act 34, Act 151, and FBI fingerprint clearances; and two letters of recommendation to:

Joseph L. Carrico, Superintendent

Clarion Area School District

221 Liberty Street

Clarion, PA 16214

E.O.E.

Application review will begin immediately. The deadline for applications is Friday, June 3.





Service Mechanic

Barber Trucking, Inc.

Barber Trucking, Inc. has a career opportunity for a Service Mechanic, at their Brookville, PA terminal.

The Service Mechanic is responsible for truck & trailer maintenance, including but not limited to preventative maintenance per company policy, wiring, tire & brake changes.

This individual must be self-motivated, detail-oriented, and consistent in their work. Barber Trucking’s goal is to ensure its trucks are back on the road as quickly and safely as possible.

They offer many benefits at Barber, some of which include:

Medical, Dental, & Vision Insurance

Vacation & Holiday Pay

401k with annual company match

Low Cost Uniforms

Job Security

Requirements:

Current driver’s license

Preferred but not required:

Successful completion of Diesel Mechanic vocational technical school or equivalent experience

Current commercial driver’s license

Possession of own tools

Job Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00 – $18.00 per hour

Please use THIS LINK to apply.





Probation Officer I – Juvenile Probation

Clarion County Probation Services

The Clarion County Probation Services currently has an opening for a Probation Officer I – Juvenile Probation.

POSITION: Probation Officer I – Juvenile Probation

LOCATION: Clarion County Probation Services, 22 North 6th Avenue, Suite A, Clarion, PA 16214

TYPE POSITION: Level 1 (Full Time, 35 hours per week County funding plus 5 hours per week other funding, total of 40 hours per week)

POSITION OVERVIEW:

A Probation Officer I position is responsible for performing routine professional social service and law enforcement duties in a county probation system. A Probation Officer supervises juveniles on probation, individuals released from placement facilities or, juveniles who are otherwise subject to the authority of the Court. This position monitors activities, counsels and facilitates the social adjustment of these individuals by referring them to social, governmental or community agencies for a variety of social problems. When needed, a Probation Officer will investigate and take appropriate action concerning violations of conditions of probation including new crimes and unacceptable behavior and provides representation of the Department at Court Hearings concerning alleged violations. Certain specialized positions require additional duties and responsibilities as described in guidelines and standards set by the Juvenile Court Judges Commission. These positions require additional specific appointment by the President Judge upon the recommendation of the Chief Juvenile Probation Officer.

For specific details related to this job including Education/Experience; Special Requirements; Employment Standards; Essential Duties and Responsibilities; and Work Environment/Physical Standards, please download and review this .pdf file.

HOW TO APPLY

Send a cover letter and resume with no less than three references to [email protected]

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 4:00 PM.

CLARION COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE

APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATIONS DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 FOR ASSISTANCE.





Helper

County of Clarion

The Clarion County Commissioners Office currently has an opening for a Helper.

POSITION: Helper- Full Time, 80 hours per pay

DEPARTMENT: Commissioners, Clarion, PA

PAY GRADE: $14.00/hour

BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective first of the month after the date of hire (employee pays 12.5% of the premium, the county pays 87.5%). $1,500 stipend if you do not need the county insurance. Life insurance coverage at no cost to employees. 5 Vacation days first year, 10 vacation days starting the second year, 3 personal days per year, 10 sick days per year, and 13 paid holidays off. Enrollment in Clarion County’s Pension plan (vested after 5 years, eligible to retire at 55 with 20 years of service).

POSTING DATE: Wednesday, May 25, 2022

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 4:00 PM.

QUALIFICATIONS: High school diploma or equivalent and a valid driver’s license.

OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB:

This position performs an array of functions to help Clarion County with its projects and goals. Position performs standardized duties that follow established methods and procedures. This employee is expected to perform with limited guidance after the work process is learned and on regular assignments. The position is assigned to work in various county departments as needed.

For specific details related to this job including Essential Functions; Other Duties; Supervision Received; Working Conditions; Physical and Mental Conditions; Qualifications; Clearances; and Required Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities; please download and review this .pdf file.

HOW TO APPLY

A County application and transcripts are required to be considered for the advertised vacancy. Applications are only accepted for positions in which the county is actively recruiting. Applications received for positions not being advertised or general/blanket applications will be discarded.

Applications are available:

Online by visiting:

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php In-Person by visiting the Clarion County Human Resource Office on the 2nd floor of the Administration Building located at 330 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214

By fax or e-mail. You must contact the Clarion County Human Resource Office by calling 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 to share your e-mail or fax number.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 4:00 PM.

CLARION COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE

APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATIONS DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 FOR ASSISTANCE.





Field Assessor

Clarion County Assessment Office

The Clarion County Assessment Office currently has an opening for a Field Assessor.

POSITION: Field Assessor- Full-Time, 80 hours per pay

DEPARTMENT: Assessment, Clarion, PA

PAY GRADE: $16.00/hour starting rate

BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective first of the month after the date of hire (employee pays 12.5% of the premium, the county pays 87.5%). $1,500 stipend if you do not need the county insurance. Life insurance coverage at no cost to employees. 5 Vacation days first year, 10 vacation days starting the second year, 3 personal days per year, 10 sick days per year, and 13 paid holidays off. Enrollment in Clarion County’s Pension plan (vested after 5 years, eligible to retire at 55 with 20 years of service).

POSTING DATE: Wednesday, May 25, 2022

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 4:00 PM.

QUALIFICATIONS: Associate degree preferred. At least one year of real estate property assessment experience preferred; or any equivalent combination of acceptable training and experience.

OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB:

To perform technical work assessing real property in the county including field review and data collection on parcels according to the standards required for valuation as well as measuring and listing properties in the County.

For specific details related to this job including Essential Functions; Other Duties; Supervision Received; Working Conditions; Physical and Mental Conditions; Qualifications; Certifications; and Required Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities; please download and review this .pdf file.

HOW TO APPLY

A County application and transcripts are required to be considered for the advertised vacancy. Applications are only accepted for positions in which the county is actively recruiting. Applications received for positions not being advertised or general/blanket applications will be discarded.

Applications are available:

Online by visiting:

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php In-Person by visiting the Clarion County Human Resource Office on the 2nd floor of the Administration Building located at 330 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214

By fax or e-mail. You must contact the Clarion County Human Resource Office by calling 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 to share your e-mail or fax number.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 4:00 PM.

CLARION COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE

APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATIONS DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 FOR ASSISTANCE.





Corrections Officer

Clarion County Prison

The Clarion County Prison currently has an opening for a Corrections Officer.

POSITION: Corrections Officer- Part-Time, 32 hours or less a week

DEPARTMENT: County Prison, Clarion, PA

PAY GRADE: $12.00/hour starting rate

BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective first of the month after the date of hire (employee pays 12.5% of the premium, the county pays 87.5%). $1,500 stipend if you do not need the county insurance. Life insurance coverage at no cost to employees. 5 Vacation days first year, 10 vacation days starting the second year, 3 personal days per year, 10 sick days per year, and 13 paid holidays off. Enrollment in Clarion County’s Pension plan (vested after 5 years, eligible to retire at 55 with 20 years of service).

POSTING DATE: Wednesday, May 25, 2022

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 4:00 PM.

QUALIFICATIONS: Possess a high school diploma or the equivalent, plus some training in typing and personal computers. First Aid and CPR helpful.

OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB:

This is work in maintaining order, supervision of conduct, and provision of non-professional counseling of inmates in the institution on an assigned shift. An employee in this position is responsible for the prevention of escape, maintaining discipline, and providing advice and guidance in assisting inmates in their adjustment to and participation in the programs offered by the institution. Clerical duties are also required in this position.

For specific details related to this job including Essential Functions; Supervision Received; Supervision Given; Working Conditions; Physical and Mental Conditions; Qualifications; Clearances; and Required Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities; please download and review this .pdf file.

HOW TO APPLY

A County application and transcripts are required to be considered for the advertised vacancy. Applications are only accepted for positions in which the county is actively recruiting. Applications received for positions not being advertised or general/blanket applications will be discarded.

Applications are available:

Online by visiting:

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php In-Person by visiting the Clarion County Human Resource Office on the 2nd floor of the Administration Building located at 330 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214

By fax or e-mail. You must contact the Clarion County Human Resource Office by calling 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 to share your e-mail or fax number.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 4:00 PM.

CLARION COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE

APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATIONS DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 FOR ASSISTANCE.





All Seasons Temporaries Inc. Offers Multiple Positions

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc.

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has several new job openings in the local area.

Production/ Packaging

Monday to Friday 6:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

$13/hr. non-exempt

WE PAY WEEKLY!!

Duties (But not limited to):

Package finished bags and fibers into boxes

Stack boxes of finished goods on pallet

Light forklift driving

Must be able to accurately count the amount of bags being packaged into each box

Requirements:

High school diploma or equivalent

Must be able to lift up to 50lbs.

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Part-Time Office Assistant- Franklin, PA

$12/hr. non-exempt

Duties (but not limited to):

Answer phones, as well as welcoming and assisting patients and visitors

Scheduling and confirming appointments

Obtaining and updating patients’ personal and health information

Creating and maintaining electronic health records

Requirements:

High School Diploma or Equivalent

Basic computer skills

Must be able to pass pre- employment screening

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Bundler- Meadville

$12.50 to $13.50/hr. non-exempt

Light forklift driving, packaging bundles of pipe, use of banding and crimping to band pipes together.

Monday through Thursday, 6:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (some Fridays as needed for overtime, would be eight hours)

Pay Rate: $12.50 to $13.50/hr.

non-exempt

Requirements:

High School Diploma or equivalent

Must be able to pass pre-employment screening

Must have steel-toed shoes

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Electrical Equipment Repair Specialist- Franklin

$15/hr. Non-exempt

Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Potential for 90 days temporary to permanent.

Description:

Use of hand and power tools to rebuild boards, switches, transformers, etc.

Work with various departments to retrieve parts

Update computer with the progress of rebuilds

Follow all safety policies

Requirements:

Must be able to pass pre-employment screening

Must be able to multitask and be detail-oriented

Must have steel-toed and/or composite toed shoes

Prior mechanical and/or electrical experience preferred

Prior metal fabrication experience preferred

Must be able to stand, left, bend, push, pull, kneel, and twist during the duration of shift

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Stick Layers and Bin Tenders– Marienville

$15/hour – 1st and 2nd Shifts – Non-exempt

Job Requirements:

Ability to lift, bend, twist, and stand for duration shift

Must pass pre-employment screening

Must have steel-toed boots

Must have general mathematical skills

Must abide by all safety protocols

Understand lockout protocols

Must be able to work with a team

Duties (but not limited to):

Stack and sort lumber in appropriate slots

Count pieces in stacks

Tag bundles

Operate machines and make sure they do not jam

Clean machines when they are down

Maintain clean workspaces

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

About All Season’s Temporaries Inc.

All Season’s offices are located at 1288 Liberty Street in Franklin and 113 N. Broad Street in Grove City.

For more information, call 814-437-2148 for the Franklin office or 724-458-6777 for the Grove City office.

Interested individuals may contact either office for available assignments.





Part-Time Receptionist/Optician

Gwen Vinroe Coltz, O.D., LLC

Gwen Vinroe Coltz, O.D., LLC, in Clarion, currently has an opening for a PartoTime Receptionist/Optician.

This position would work 3 Days per week, no evenings or weekends.

Experience preferred but will train.

$12.00 to $15.00/hour commensurate with experience.

Duties include scheduling, frame adjustment, and sales.

To apply, please email your resume to [email protected] or send via USPS to:

Dr. Coltz

100 W Main St.

Clarion, PA 16214





Caseworker I – Intake

Clarion County Children and Youth Services

Clarion County Children and Youth Services currently has an opening for a Caseworker I- Intake.

POSITION: Caseworker I- Intake- Full-Time, 80 hours per pay

DEPARTMENT: Children and Youth Services, Clarion, PA

PAY GRADE: $18/hour starting rate

BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective first of the month after the date of hire (employee pays 12.5% of the premium, the county pays 87.5%). $1,500 stipend if you do not need the county insurance. Life insurance coverage at no cost to employees. 5 Vacation days first year, 10 vacation days starting the second year, 3 personal days per year, 10 sick days per year, and 13 paid holidays off. Enrollment in Clarion County’s Pension plan (vested after 5 years, eligible to retire at 55 with 20 years of service).

POSTING DATE: Friday, May 20, 2022

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Friday, June 3, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.

QUALIFICATIONS: A bachelor’s degree which includes or is supplemented by successful completion of 12 college credits in sociology, social welfare, psychology, gerontology, criminal justice, or other related social sciences.

OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB:

To perform intake assessments for all individuals entering the county human service programs, and provide daytime and after-hours coverage for protective services of Children and Youth Services. The primary function of the after-hours work is to assure the immediate safety of children through the provision of assessment and referral to community-based services.

For specific details related to this job including Essential Functions; Other Duties; Supervision Received; Working Conditions; Physical and Mental Conditions; Qualifications; Clearances; and Required Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities; please download and review this .pdf file.

HOW TO APPLY

A County application and transcripts are required to be considered for the advertised vacancy. Applications are only accepted for positions in which the county is actively recruiting. Applications received for positions not being advertised or general/blanket applications will be discarded.

Applications are available:

Online by visiting:

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php In-Person by visiting the Clarion County Human Resource Office on the 2nd floor of the Administration Building located at 330 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214

By fax or e-mail. You must contact the Clarion County Human Resource Office by calling 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 to share your e-mail or fax number.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Friday, June 3, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.

CLARION COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE

APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATIONS DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 FOR ASSISTANCE.





Park Helpers at the Clarion County Park

Clarion County Park

The Clarion County Park currently has openings for Four Park Helpers.

These are seasonal positions, from April to October.

DEPARTMENT: County Park, Clarion, PA

PAY RANGE: $11/hour

POSTING DATE: June 3, 2022.

HOW TO APPLY:

A County application is required to be considered for the advertised vacancy. Applications are available at: www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

GENERAL DEFINITION:

To perform general maintenance and repair duties and to provide quality service, recreation, protection, and safety for the general public utilizing the park facilities. Employee assists with daily inspection and maintenance of equipment.

For specific details related to this job including Essential Functions; Supervision Received; Working Conditions; Physical and Mental Conditions; Qualifications; and Required Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities; please download and review this .pdf file.

HOW TO APPLY

A County application and transcripts are required to be considered for the advertised vacancy. Applications are only accepted for positions in which the county is actively recruiting. Applications received for positions not being advertised or general/blanket applications will be discarded.

Applications are available:

Online by visiting:

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php In-Person by visiting the Clarion County Human Resource Office on the 2nd floor of the Administration Building located at 330 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214

By fax or e-mail. You must contact the Clarion County Human Resource Office by calling 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 to share your e-mail or fax number.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Friday, June 3, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.

CLARION COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE

APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATIONS DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 FOR ASSISTANCE.





Social Services Aid I

Clarion County Children and Youth Services

Clarion County Children and Youth Services currently has an opening for a Social Services Aid I.

POSITION: Social Services Aid I, Full-Time, 80 hours per pay

DEPARTMENT: Children & Youth Services, Clarion, PA

PAY GRADE: $13.50/hour starting rate

BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective first of the month after the date of hire (employee pays 12.5% of the premium, the county pays 87.5%). $1,500 stipend if you do not need the county insurance. Life insurance coverage at no cost to employees. 5 Vacation days first year, 10 vacation days starting the second year, 3 personal days per year, 10 sick days per year, 13 paid holidays off. Enrollment in Clarion County’s Pension plan (vested after 5 years, eligible to retire at 55 with 20 years of service).

POSTING DATE: Friday, May 20, 2022.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Friday, June 3, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.

QUALIFICATIONS: A bachelor’s degree which includes or is supplemented by successful completion of 12 college credits in sociology, social welfare, psychology, gerontology, criminal justice, or other related social sciences.

OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB:

An employee in this class assists program staff in providing services to clients including children, youth, and families. Work involves assisting clients/families with activities of daily living, advising of available resources, assisting in obtaining services from within the agency and other agencies, and providing transportation. Work may involve accompanying casework staff on visits to homes or institutions, assisting with the completion of forms, and assisting with clerical duties. Work is performed under the close supervision of a caseworker/supervisor and is reviewed through observation and results attained.

For specific details related to this job including Essential Functions; Other Duties; Supervision Received; Working Conditions; Physical and Mental Conditions; Qualifications; and Required Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities; please download and review this .pdf file.

HOW TO APPLY

A County application and transcripts are required to be considered for the advertised vacancy. Applications are only accepted for positions in which the county is actively recruiting. Applications received for positions not being advertised or general/blanket applications will be discarded.

Applications are available:

Online by visiting:

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php In-Person by visiting the Clarion County Human Resource Office on the 2nd floor of the Administration Building located at 330 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214

By fax or e-mail. You must contact the Clarion County Human Resource Office by calling 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 to share your e-mail or fax number.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Friday, June 3, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.

CLARION COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE

APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATIONS DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 FOR ASSISTANCE.





Caseworker I- Independent Living

Clarion County Children and Youth Services

Clarion County Children and Youth Services currently has an opening for a Caseworker I- Independent Living.

POSITION: Caseworker I- Independent Living, Full-Time, 80 hours per pay

DEPARTMENT: Children & Youth Services, Clarion, PA

PAY GRADE: $18.00/hour starting rate

BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective first of the month after the date of hire (employee pays 12.5% of the premium, the county pays 87.5%). $1,500 stipend if you do not need the county insurance. Life insurance coverage at no cost to employees. 5 Vacation days first year, 10 vacation days starting the second year, 3 personal days per year, 10 sick days per year, 13 paid holidays off. Enrollment in Clarion County’s Pension plan (vested after 5 years, eligible to retire at 55 with 20 years of service).

POSTING DATE: Friday, May 20, 2022.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Friday, June 3, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.

QUALIFICATIONS: A bachelor’s degree which includes or is supplemented by successful completion of 12 college credits in sociology, social welfare, psychology, gerontology, criminal justice, or other related social sciences.

OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB:

Caseworker 1 provides support to children and/or youth and families experiencing abuse, neglect, or other difficulties, and provides services, either directly or through service linkage, designed to improve family problem solving and coping strategies. This position is a social service position in a public children and youth services agency. Employees in IL provide service to parents and children in an effort to help them attain a more satisfactory social, economic, emotional, or physical adjustment. Employment of social service aid skills is important in order that essential information is obtained and utilized to counsel individuals and members of their families. Work is performed in accordance with established regulations, policies, and procedures. Incumbents in this position are to provide support to children and/or youth and adolescents experiencing difficulties; and to provide an effort to facilitate growth, behavioral, and emotional improvements to those individuals and their families.

For specific details related to this job including Essential Functions; Other Duties; Supervision Received; Working Conditions; Physical and Mental Conditions; Qualifications; Clearances; and Required Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities; please download and review CWI-IL 05.20.22this .pdf file.

HOW TO APPLY

A County application and transcripts are required to be considered for the advertised vacancy. Applications are only accepted for positions in which the county is actively recruiting. Applications received for positions not being advertised or general/blanket applications will be discarded.

Applications are available:

Online by visiting:

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php In-Person by visiting the Clarion County Human Resource Office on the 2nd floor of the Administration Building located at 330 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214

By fax or e-mail. You must contact the Clarion County Human Resource Office by calling 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 to share your e-mail or fax number.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Friday, June 3, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.

CLARION COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE

APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATIONS DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 FOR ASSISTANCE.





Caseworker I- Ongoing

Clarion County Children and Youth Services

Clarion County Children and Youth Services currently has an opening for a Caseworker I- Ongoing.

POSITION: Caseworker I- Ongoing- Full-Time, 80 hours per pay

DEPARTMENT: Children & Youth Services, Clarion, PA

PAY GRADE: $18/hour starting rate

BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective first of the month after the date of hire (employee pays 12.5% of the premium, the county pays 87.5%). $1,500 stipend if you do not need the county insurance. Life insurance coverage at no cost to employees. 5 Vacation days first year, 10 vacation days starting the second year, 3 personal days per year, 10 sick days per year, and 13 paid holidays off. Enrollment in Clarion County’s Pension plan (vested after 5 years, eligible to retire at 55 with 20 years of service).

POSTING DATE: Friday, May 20, 2022

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Friday, June 3, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.

QUALIFICATIONS: A bachelor’s degree which includes or is supplemented by successful completion of 12 college credits in sociology, social welfare, psychology, gerontology, criminal justice, or other related social sciences.

OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB:

To provide support to children and/or youth and families experiencing abuse, neglect, or other difficulties, and provide services, either directly or through service linkage, designed to improve family problem-solving and coping strategies. An important aspect of this work is the employment of casework skills in obtaining essential information, counseling clients and family members, and helping to utilize all available resources. As well, services must adhere to all agency policies and regulatory standards as established by law in such a manner as to prevent injury or risk. The population served shall be any Clarion County family whose child and/or children are at risk.

For specific details related to this job including Examples of Duties/ Responsibilities; Other Duties; Supervision Received; Working Conditions; Physical and Mental Conditions; Qualifications; Clearances; and Required Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities; please download and review this .pdf file.

HOW TO APPLY

A County application and transcripts are required to be considered for the advertised vacancy. Applications are only accepted for positions in which the county is actively recruiting. Applications received for positions not being advertised or general/blanket applications will be discarded.

Applications are available:

Online by visiting:

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php In-Person by visiting the Clarion County Human Resource Office on the 2nd floor of the Administration Building located at 330 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214

By fax or e-mail. You must contact the Clarion County Human Resource Office by calling 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 to share your e-mail or fax number.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Friday, June 3, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.

CLARION COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE

APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATIONS DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 FOR ASSISTANCE.





Quality Assurance-Risk Management Personnel

Clarion County Developmental Disability (DD) Department

Clarion County Developmental Disability (DD) Department currently has an opening for Quality Assurance-Risk Management personnel.

POSITION: DD Quality Assurance-Risk Management, Non-exempt, Full-Time, 80 hours per pay

DEPARTMENT: Developmental Disability (DD), Clarion, PA

PAY Grade: $15.00 – $19.30/hr

BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective first of the month after the date of hire (employee pays 12.5% of premium, county pays 87.5%). $1,500 yearly stipend if you do not need the county insurance. Life insurance coverage at no cost to employees. 5 Vacation days first year, 10 vacation days starting the second year, 3 personal days per year, 10 sick days per year, 13 paid holidays off. Enrollment in Clarion County’s Pension plan (vested after 5 years, eligible to retire at 55 with 20 years of service).

POSTING DATE: Friday, May 20, 2022

HOW TO APPLY: A County application is required to be considered for the advertised vacancy.

Applications are available at: www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB:

To ensure the health and safety of individuals being served and to ensure program compliance with regulations.

For specific details related to this job including Essential Functions; Other Duties; Supervision Received; Working Conditions; Physical and Mental Conditions; Qualifications; Clearances; and Required Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities; please download and review this .pdf file.

A County application is required to be considered for the advertised vacancy. Applications are only accepted for positions in which the county isrecruiting. Applications received for positions not being advertised or general/blanket applications will be discarded.

Please submit an application to:

Human Resources

Administration Building, Second Floor

330 Main Street

Clarion, PA 16214

Applications are available:

Online by visiting: www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

In-Person by visiting the Clarion County Human Resource Office on the 2nd floor of the Administration Building located at 330 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214

By fax or e-mail. You must contact the Clarion County Human Resource Office by calling 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 to share your e-mail or fax number.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Friday, June 3, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.

CLARION COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE

APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATION1S DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 FOR ASSISTANCE.





Caseworker II- Ongoing

Clarion County Children and Youth Services

Clarion County Children and Youth Services currently has an opening for a Caseworker II- Ongoing.

POSITION: Caseworker II- Ongoing- Full-Time, 80 hours per pay

DEPARTMENT: Children & Youth Services, Clarion, PA

PAY GRADE: $20/hour starting rate

BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective first of the month after the date of hire (employee pays 12.5% of the premium, the county pays 87.5%). $1,500 stipend if you do not need the county insurance. Life insurance coverage at no cost to employees. 5 Vacation days first year, 10 vacation days starting the second year, 3 personal days per year, 10 sick days per year, and 13 paid holidays off. Enrollment in Clarion County’s Pension plan (vested after 5 years, eligible to retire at 55 with 20 years of service).

POSTING DATE: Friday, May 20, 2022

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Friday, June 3, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.

QUALIFICATIONS: A bachelor’s degree which includes or is supplemented by successful completion of 12 college credits in sociology, social welfare, psychology, gerontology, criminal justice, or other related social sciences.

OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB:

To provide support to children and/or youth and families experiencing abuse, neglect, or other difficulties, and provide services, either directly or through service linkage, designed to improve family problem-solving and coping strategies. An important aspect of this work is the employment of casework skills in obtaining essential information, counseling clients and family members, and helping to utilize all available resources. As well, services must adhere to all agency policies and regulatory standards as established by law in such a manner as to prevent injury or risk. The population served shall be any Clarion County family whose child and/or children are at risk.

For specific details related to this job including Examples of Duties/ Responsibilities; Other Duties; Supervision Received; Working Conditions; Physical and Mental Conditions; Qualifications; Clearances; and Required Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities; please download and review this .pdf file.

HOW TO APPLY

A County application and transcripts are required to be considered for the advertised vacancy. Applications are only accepted for positions in which the county is actively recruiting. Applications received for positions not being advertised or general/blanket applications will be discarded.

Applications are available:

Online by visiting:

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php In-Person by visiting the Clarion County Human Resource Office on the 2nd floor of the Administration Building located at 330 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214

By fax or e-mail. You must contact the Clarion County Human Resource Office by calling 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 to share your e-mail or fax number.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Friday, June 3, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.

CLARION COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE

APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATIONS DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 FOR ASSISTANCE.





Caseworker II- Intake

Clarion County Children and Youth Services

Clarion County Children and Youth Services currently has an opening for a Caseworker II- Intake.

POSITION: Caseworker II- Intake- Full-Time, 80 hours per pay

DEPARTMENT: Children & Youth Services, Clarion, PA

PAY GRADE: $20/hour starting rate

BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective first of the month after the date of hire (employee pays 12.5% of the premium, the county pays 87.5%). $1,500 stipend if you do not need the county insurance. Life insurance coverage at no cost to employees. 5 Vacation days first year, 10 vacation days starting the second year, 3 personal days per year, 10 sick days per year, and 13 paid holidays off. Enrollment in Clarion County’s Pension plan (vested after 5 years, eligible to retire at 55 with 20 years of service).

POSTING DATE: Friday, May 20, 2022

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Friday, June 3, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.

QUALIFICATIONS: A bachelor’s degree which includes or is supplemented by successful completion of 12 college credits in sociology, social welfare, psychology, gerontology, criminal justice, or other related social sciences.

OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB:

To perform intake assessments for all individuals entering the county human service programs, and provide daytime and after-hours coverage for protective services of Children and Youth Services. The primary function of the after-hours work is to assure the immediate safety of children through the provision of assessment and referral to community-based services.

For specific details related to this job including Essential Functions; Other Duties; Supervision Received; Working Conditions; Physical and Mental Conditions; Qualifications; Clearances; and Required Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities; please download and review this .pdf file.

HOW TO APPLY

A County application and transcripts are required to be considered for the advertised vacancy. Applications are only accepted for positions in which the county is actively recruiting. Applications received for positions not being advertised or general/blanket applications will be discarded.

Applications are available:

Online by visiting:

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php In-Person by visiting the Clarion County Human Resource Office on the 2nd floor of the Administration Building located at 330 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214

By fax or e-mail. You must contact the Clarion County Human Resource Office by calling 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 to share your e-mail or fax number.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Friday, June 3, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.

CLARION COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE

APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATIONS DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 FOR ASSISTANCE.





Several Positions Available Through All Seasons Temporaries Inc.

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc.

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has several new job openings in the local area.

Production/ Packaging

Monday to Friday 6:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

$13/hr. non-exempt

WE PAY WEEKLY!!

Duties (But not limited to):

Package finished bags and fibers into boxes

Stack boxes of finished goods on pallet

Light forklift driving

Must be able to accurately count the amount of bags being packaged into each box

Requirements:

High school diploma or equivalent

Must be able to lift up to 50lbs.

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Licensed Physical Therapist Assistant

35 hours a week.

This position could be part-time or full-time

$18-$24/hr. non-exempt

WE PAY WEEKLY!!!

Duties (But not limited to):

Perform selected data collection and obtain accurate information

Identify patients needs and exhibit compassion, caring, and empathy to individual differences

Instruct and counsel patients effectively in exercise

Complete documentation to support the delivery of physical therapy services

Requirements:

High school diploma or equivalent

Must be able to pass pre-employment screening

Proven working experience as a physical therapist assistant

Physical therapist assistant license

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Customer Service Representative

Monday to Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

$10/hr. non-exempt

We Pay Weekly!!

Duties (but not limited to):

Answering phones and directing calls

Taking payments over the phone

Excellent customer service skills

Excellent communication skills

Requirements:

High school Diploma or equivalent

Must be able to pass pre- employment screening

Must be able to sit and stand for duration of shift

Prior office experience

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Part-Time Office Assistant- Franklin, PA

$12/hr. non-exempt

Duties (but not limited to):

Answer phones, as well as welcoming and assisting patients and visitors

Scheduling and confirming appointments

Obtaining and updating patients’ personal and health information

Creating and maintaining electronic health records

Requirements:

High School Diploma or Equivalent

Basic computer skills

Must be able to pass pre- employment screening

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Bundler- Meadville

$12.50 to $13.50/hr. non-exempt

Light forklift driving, packaging bundles of pipe, use of banding and crimping to band pipes together.

Monday through Thursday, 6:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (some Fridays as needed for overtime, would be eight hours)

Pay Rate: $12.50 to $13.50/hr.

non-exempt

Requirements:

High School Diploma or equivalent

Must be able to pass pre-employment screening

Must have steel-toed shoes

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Electrical Equipment Repair Specialist- Franklin

$15/hr. Non-exempt

Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Potential for 90 days temporary to permanent.

Description:

Use of hand and power tools to rebuild boards, switches, transformers, etc.

Work with various departments to retrieve parts

Update computer with the progress of rebuilds

Follow all safety policies

Requirements:

Must be able to pass pre-employment screening

Must be able to multitask and be detail-oriented

Must have steel-toed and/or composite toed shoes

Prior mechanical and/or electrical experience preferred

Prior metal fabrication experience preferred

Must be able to stand, left, bend, push, pull, kneel, and twist during the duration of shift

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Stick Layers and Bin Tenders– Marienville

$15/hour – 1st and 2nd Shifts – Non-exempt

Job Requirements:

Ability to lift, bend, twist, and stand for duration shift

Must pass pre-employment screening

Must have steel-toed boots

Must have general mathematical skills

Must abide by all safety protocols

Understand lockout protocols

Must be able to work with a team

Duties (but not limited to):

Stack and sort lumber in appropriate slots

Count pieces in stacks

Tag bundles

Operate machines and make sure they do not jam

Clean machines when they are down

Maintain clean workspaces

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

About All Season’s Temporaries Inc.

All Season’s offices are located at 1288 Liberty Street in Franklin and 113 N. Broad Street in Grove City.

For more information, call 814-437-2148 for the Franklin office or 724-458-6777 for the Grove City office.

Interested individuals may contact either office for available assignments.





Special Education Supervisors

Riverview Intermediate Unit #6

The Riverview Intermediate Unit #6 currently has openings for Special Education Supervisors.

Positions currently available – Deadline June 3, 2022

Special Education Supervisor in School-Age working IU wide

Special Education Supervisor in Early Intervention working IU wide

Special Education Supervisor in School-Age working IU wide

Supervisor of Special Education

Full-time, 10-month, permanent position (210 days) Act 93 administrative position with salary range commensurate to the administration in the mid-western PA region. Requires valid PA certification for Special Education Supervision or Principal certification. Requires updated clearances for working in schools.

Please note, that a person interested in moving into administration and looking to take the necessary coursework to obtain Principal’s certification or Special Education Supervisor certification can apply for this position as well (hiring would be contingent on your completing the necessary certification).

General Responsibilities include (but are not limited to): Provide leadership, coordination, supervision, and management for all special education programs and services in concert with the Director of Special Education at Riverview Intermediate Unit 6, with an emphasis on the supervision of the K-12 special education programming; coordinate services of RIU6 with school district personnel to meet the needs of each individual learner; facilitate and implement Individualized Education Plans for students; make professional development presentations to staff and district personnel; and provide the best care, safety, welfare, and security for the students.

Please send a completed application packet to Teresa Baker via email, [email protected] , or mail to Riverview Intermediate Unit 6, 270 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA, 16214.

The application packet includes, but is not limited to, a letter of interest, standard application, clearances, certifications, transcripts, and any related training certifications/trainings (mandated reporter, suicide prevention, trauma, SAP, etc.).





Servers and Cooks

The Liberty House Restaurant

The Liberty House Restaurant is currently hiring Servers and Cooks.

The restaurant is located inside of the Clarion VFW on Liberty Street.

Please apply in person or send your resume to [email protected]





Physical Therapist

Riverview Intermediate Unit #6

The Riverview Intermediate Unit #6 is anticipating an opening for a Physical Therapist.

POSITION AVAILABLE FOR START OF 2022-2023 SCHOOL YEAR

*This is a new position.

EA 2022-013

Physical Therapist

This position is a full-time position (185 days) working with students from the preschool program through 12th grade. Requires Physical Therapy License and Acts 34, 114, and 151 clearances, previous experience preferred. This is a bargaining unit position. Hours are dependent on service locations, somewhere between 7:30-3:00 or 8:00-3:30.

General Responsibilities include (but are not limited to): Providing the best care, safety, welfare, and security for students; providing therapies and coordinating with RIU6 and school district personnel to meet the needs of the individual learner.

Send application information to Teresa Baker via email, [email protected] , or mail to Riverview Intermediate Unit 6, 270 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA, 16214, by June 9 at 3pm.

The application packet may include but is not limited to, a letter of interest, resume, standard job application, clearances, certifications, transcripts, and any related training certifications for working with children.

Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 reserves the right to withdraw this posting without filling the position.





Jr/Sr High School Math Teacher

Keystone School District

Keystone School District currently has an opening for a Jr/Sr High School Math Teacher.

Available immediately. Must possess a Mathematics 7-12 Certification.

Interested Applicants should send a Letter of Interest; Pennsylvania Standard Application; Resume; Transcript; Certificate; Three Letters of Reference; Current Act 34, 114, and 151 Background Clearances; and Act 168 Disclosure Forms to:

Mrs. Teresa Young, Superintendent

Keystone School District

451 Huston Avenue

Knox, PA 16232

Deadline: June 10, 2022





Ophthalmic Technician

Laurel Eye Clinic

The Laurel Eye Clinic has a full-time career opportunity available as an Ophthalmic Technician.

This position is based out of the Seneca office, but candidates must be willing to work flexible hours and travel to provide coverage at other Laurel Eye Clinic locations as needed such as the Grove City and Brookville offices. Travel benefits are provided.

Candidates must be positive, team-oriented individuals dedicated to providing excellent patient care.

Primary duties include:

Data collection and documentation in EHR

Chair-side doctor assistance

Performing diagnostic tests as required by the doctors

Certified Ophthalmic Assistant/Technician, LPN, medical assistant or individual with medical office experience preferred. Training will be provided.

Send resumes to the Laurel Eye Clinic, attn: Human Resources, 50 Waterford Pike, Brookville, PA 15825; fax 814-849-5631; email [email protected]

Employment applications are available at www.laureleye.com. EOE





Lifeguards in Lucinda

Kalyumet Camping and Cabins

Kalyumet Camping and Cabins, located near Cook Forest, has Lifeguard positions available for the summer.

Applicant must have an active Red Cross or other recognized lifeguard certification and be CPR Certified.

In order to apply for the position call 814-744-9622 to request an application and to schedule an interview.





Administrative Assistant- Magisterial District Court

County of Forest

Forest County currently has an opening for an Administrative Assistant within its District Court office.

This is a part-time (24 hours/week) position.

Job duties and responsibilities include:

Processing traffic citations, non-traffic citations, and criminal complaints

Ability to learn county and court rules, procedures, and department functions

Ability to pay close attention to detail

Possess good communication skills

Function independently

Have organizational/ multi-tasking skills

Applications can be picked up at the Forest County Commissioners Office located in the courthouse.





Customer Service Representatives

Burns and Burns Insurance

Burns and Burns is hiring Customer Service Representatives for the Clarion Office.

THERE IS NO CEILING TO YOUR SUCCESS!

Burns and Burns Insurance is looking to better their company by hiring motivated workers who care about customers. With a family-oriented office environment, Burns and Burns Insurance is searching for a qualified candidate who is ready and willing to learn how to best serve their clients. The Customer Service Representative (CSR) is responsible for servicing a designated group of customers, providing support to producers and/or Senior Account Executives as applicable, processing work, receiving and making calls to customers or insurers, or assisting in any other areas as required. The primary line of business is Property and Casualty.

PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES AND DUTIES:

Service a designated group of customers, manage and process customer requests including changes to policies; review billings, account reviews, and endorsements

Provides quotes, proposals, and bind coverage as needed according to insurer guidelines

Coordinates processing of the necessary documents with the Administrative Assistant

Provides support to producers and/or Senior Account Executives: The CSR should be responsive to customer inquiries and requests, in order to foster new-business opportunities (including by identifying cross-selling opportunities), maintaining customer relationships and building customer loyalty

Reviews assigned policies to determine if additional coverages should be solicited prior to renewal

Conducts periodic service calls for designated customers

Documents all conversations with customers and/or insurers relative to exposures and coverages

SECONDARY RESPONSIBILITIES AND DUTIES:

Is diligent when interacting with customers, and in processing all coverage modifications in a timely manner to ensure customer satisfaction and prevent E&O exposure

Able to work independently with minimal supervision while working in a team environment

May be expected to attend industry-specific seminars and training, as needed

Other duties, as assigned

REQUIREMENTS:

Education: High school diploma

Experience: Insurance experience a plus. Must be licensed or willing to obtain license 6 months of hire

Excellent customer service skills

Performs duties by complying with agency’s established procedures

Good working knowledge of computer office software

Excellent oral and written communication skills

Excellent interpersonal and analytical skills

BENEFITS:

Family oriented environment/culture

Vacation and Sick time

Paid Holidays

401K & Profit Sharing

Health Insurance, Flexible Spending Account, Group Life Insurance, Long-Term Disability

Multiple carrier appointments. Unlike captive agents, we represent over 60 carriers, which means we are able to assist our clients with more options to best fit their needs

Resumes should be sent to Brianne Daugherty at [email protected] EOE





Openings at Wagner Tarps

Wagner Tarps

Wagner Tarps, provider of durable, high-quality custom-made vinyl and mesh tarps for the trucking industry for over 25 years has immediate full-time openings at their Brookville facility.

NO EXPERIENCE NECESSARY, Wagner tarps will pay you to learn the trade!!

Positions are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On-the-job training, no experience is necessary, you will be trained to manufacture and install custom tarps.

The positions include a WEEKLY BONUS PROGRAM. Earn up to an extra $130 a week just for showing up to work!!

The positions also include paid holidays, paid vacation, paid uniforms, matched retirement, and a Christmas bonus.

Apply in person at:

244 Industrial Park Road

Brookville, PA





Kahle’s Kitchens, Inc. is looking for a cabinet installer to join their team.

*** NOW OFFERING A $500 SIGN-ON BONUS ***

Duties will include helping deliver and install kitchen cabinets, appliances, lighting, and countertops.

Interested applicants must be able to lift up to 100 pounds and have basic construction knowledge.

A clean driving record and drug test will be required for this position.

Pay will be based on experience.

If interested, please email your resume to Rick Irwin at [email protected] or stop in at Kahle’s Kitchen located at 7488 PA-36, Leeper, PA, 16233 for an application.





CNC Operator

UFP Parker, LLC

UFP Parker, LLC is looking for a highly motivated individual wanting to train for a new career as a CNC Operator, no experience necessary.

UFP Parker, LLC is a manufacturer of wood products key to everyday life. Their products are wide-ranging, including treated lumber, trusses and building components, concrete forming materials, and industrial packaging.

They are looking to hire a CNC Operator for their Parker location. No experience is necessary to take advantage of this unique opportunity. UFP Parker is willing to train the right candidate.

Primary qualifications include:

Strong computer skills

Adaptability

Fast learner

Organized

Be able to work independently

Must be able to lift 50 pounds regularly

If you think you have the skills required to step into this challenging career with possible room for advancement, you can apply online at: WWW.UFPI.COM/CAREERS

Any questions may be directed to Shelly Kaltenbach, Field Recruiter.

Email: [email protected]

Cell (call or text): 814-316-1033

Office: 724-399-2992

Walk-in applications can be taken at the Parker location, 116 N River Ave. Parker, PA 16049.

In addition to the CNC Operator position, there are open positions on both Day and Afternoon shifts at their Parker and Emlenton locations. Positions are available for people with multiple skill levels. General Labor positions in the Mill involve cutting, stacking, and banding materials. Both the Industrial, Truss Assembler, and Wall Builder positions require some moderate skills such as being able to read a tape measure and basic blueprints.

Both shifts provide competitive wages and most positions have a production bonus. The afternoon shift pays $1.50 more an hour shift differential. Medical, dental and vision insurance, 401k, profit sharing, stock buy-in options and 9 paid holidays are just a few of the many benefits offered to our full-time employees.

“Come join our winning team!”





Full-Time Physical Therapist and Physical Therapist Assistant

West Park Rehab and Diagnostics

West Park Rehab and Diagnostics is looking to add another full-time Physical Therapist and Physical Therapist Assistant to their team.

West Park Rehab needs therapists who are willing to work in a collaborative environment where patient care, satisfaction, and outcomes are the priority.

They need therapists who appreciate the funded advancement in an area of specialty and/or board certification.

They need therapists who seek to work in a clinic that is fast-paced but very organized.

They need therapists who want to help contribute to a practice that has maintained a 98% “Extremely Satisfied” rating from patients at discharge.

They need therapists that can help them maintain their 5 Star Google rating (3 years and going).

They need therapists who can maintain the emphasis on providing the highest level of skilled care for every patient, every day.

West Park Rehab strives to create optimal work/home balance so they need therapists who are OK with closing at noon on Fridays to give more weekend time with family.

They need therapists who can appreciate that West Park Rehab rewards the success of all who contribute to their vision by returning 30% of all profits back to staff.

If you are that Physical Therapist or Physical Therapist Assistant who wants to make a difference in this community and could thrive managing patients with conditions of the spine, then you should send your resume for consideration to:

West Park Rehab, attention: Eddie St.Clair, DPT, CHT

571 Pone Lane

Franklin PA 16323

or fax 814-437-6197.





Residential Treatment Supervisor I

Abraxas

Abraxas currently has an opening for a Residential Treatment Supervisor I at their Marienville facility.

Salary: $45,000 annually

Bonus: $5,000 Sign on Bonus

Benefits: Full-time employees will enjoy a competitive benefits package for an energized workforce with options for you and your family including:

Paid time off

Paid holidays

401(k)

401(k) matching

Health Insurance

Dental Insurance

Vision Insurance

Life Insurance

Flexible spending account

Health savings account

Tuition Reimbursement

Reduced tuition rates

Employee discount

Employee assistance program

Pet insurance

Disability Insurance

Paid training

Other benefits available

Equal Opportunity Employer. HIRING a Residential Treatment Supervisor I, $5,000 Sign on Bonus for New Hires $45,000 Annually Depending on prior experience you may earn more APPLY TODAY – BE PART OF THE ABRAXAS TEAM AND TOGETHER, we will continue BUILDING BETTER FUTURES

Summary:

The primary function of the treatment supervisor is to manage and direct the administrative, human resources and clinical activities of a specific treatment unit. The treatment supervisor ensures that all Abraxas policies and procedures are followed. He/she serves as the primary role model for employees by leading, directing, guiding and supporting them in such a way that promotes their growth and development. The treatment supervisor is responsible for providing supervision to staff on a regular basis.

For a more information related to this position, including essential functions and requirements, and to apply please follow this link.





Registered Nurse

Abraxas

Abraxas currently has an opening for a Registered Nurse at their Marienville facility.

Salary: $30.00 an hour – $44.58 an hour

Bonus: $5,000 Sign on Bonus

Benefits: Full-time employees will enjoy a competitive benefits package for an energized workforce with options for you and your family including:

Medical, Dental and Vision benefits

403(b) & 403(b) matching

Life & Disability Insurance

Competitive Paid Time Off (PTO)

Paid Holidays

Paid Training

Equal Opportunity Employer. $5,000 Sign on Bonus $30.00 – $44.58 an hour

Summary:

Provides nursing intervention(s) to improve and maintain the physical and emotional health of patient(s). Coordinates nursing care activities with emphasis on assessment of patient’s needs, plans and delivers direct or indirect care and evaluates results of nursing care. Works as part of the multidisciplinary team.

For a more information related to this position, including essential functions and requirements, and to apply please follow this link.





Life Skills Worker II

Abraxas

Abraxas currently has an opening for a Life Skills Worker II at their Marienville facility.

Salary: $15.26 an hour – $19.26 an hour

Bonus: $5,000 Sign on Bonus

Benefits: Full-time employees will enjoy a competitive benefits package for an energized workforce with options for you and your family including:

Medical, Dental and Vision benefits

403(b) & 403(b) matching

Life & Disability Insurance

Competitive Paid Time Off (PTO)

Paid Holidays

Paid Training

Equal Opportunity Employer. $5,000 Sign on Bonus $15.26 – $19.26 an hour APPLY TODAY – BE PART OF THE ABRAXAS TEAM AND TOGETHER, we will continue BUILDING BETTER FUTURES

Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities and community-based programs for troubled youth and their families. We offer a wide array of services to include life skills, mental health services, cognitive behavioral therapy, family counseling, drug and alcohol treatment, case management services, recreational activities as well as vocational and educational services. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching or just want to make a difference, we have a career path for you. Help change lives at Abraxas Youth and Family Services.

Summary:

The primary function of the Life Skill Worker II is to implement the clinical activities, which support the daily clinical schedule. In addition, the Life Skills Worker II assists in case management supervises clients, monitors and addresses client behavior, and documents services in clinical files.

For a more information related to this position, including essential functions and requirements, and to apply please follow this link.





Part-Time Math Interventionist Paraeducator

Union School District

Union School District is seeking, caring, applicants for a Part-Time Math Interventionist Paraeducator position for the 2022 – 2023 school year. Candidates for consideration should be enthusiastic, joyful, and motivated. We are eager to welcome to our team a colleague committed to building strong student, staff and family relationships and one who is committed to self-development.

Essential Functions:

Use data to provide high-quality Math interventions to individual students and small groups to close gaps in learning

Maintain data-based documentation of continuous monitoring of student performance and progress

Collaborate with teachers, and the Math Intervention Coordinator regarding student progress

Assist with identifying students for placement in intervention groups

Provide diagnostic assessments for students as needed

Perform other related work as required

Qualifications:

Strong Mathematics instructional skill

Ability to collect data and make placement recommendation for students

Ability to use initiative and innovation when working with struggling students

Demonstrated enthusiasm for working with school-age children, 3–5 years of experience working with students (preferred)

Associate’s degree (preferred)

Confidence when working with others

Strong social and communication skills

Please submit a letter of interest, resume, general application, along with current Act 34, Act 151, Act 168, and FBI Fingerprint Clearance to:

Ms. Elena Steidinger, Director of Special Education

354 Baker

Street, Suite 2

Rimersburg, PA 16248

or via email at [email protected] Applications can be found at www.unionsd.net.

Review of applications will begin immediately, however, applications will be accepted until the position is filled.

Union School District is an equal opportunity employer.





Specialized Heavy Haul Truck Driver

Barber Trucking

Barber Trucking, based out of Brookville, PA is seeking a full-time experienced Specialized Heavy Haul Truck Driver for their Oversized Division.

Barber is a family-owned company that treats you like family and as a part of the team.

Qualifications needed include:

A Valid Class A CDL License

2 Years of Class A CDL Driving Experience

4 Axle Experience

Experience with Heavy Equipment

Many other benefits that they offer are vacation pay, holiday pay, 401k, and a 2019 Peterbilt.

Please apply at: http://www.driver-reach.com/l/b8arw?ls=70425





Crisis Investigation Specialist

County of Venango

The County of Venango is currently accepting applications for Crisis Investigation Specialist ($16.63/hr.) positions.

If you’d like a rewarding career that provides an opportunity to work with children, adults, and older adults to make their homes safe and a place to thrive, look no further!

Flexible work schedules; Full-Time, 40 hrs./wk. Work schedules vary; shift differential is paid for evening hours. Also provided are $750 sign-on and $1,000 retention bonuses (waiting period), paid holidays (15), vacation and sick time, employer-paid individual coverage for medical (no waiting period), dental and life insurance, employer-paid family vision, along with an excellent pension plan. Management reserves the right to fill Crisis Investigation Specialist positions at the Service Coordinator II level ($15.25/hr.) in the event the qualifications for Crisis Investigation Specialist are not met.

Qualified candidates must pass an interview. Successful applicants will work with the county upon a conditional offer to complete the clearance and drug screening process. All background checks must reflect acceptable results.

All applicants are required to submit a County Application for Employment in order to be considered. Applications are available by visiting the HR Job Application Process section of the Venango County Website at https://www.co.venango.pa.us/288/Job-Application-Process and clicking the appropriate link to download the form or via email upon request. All applications, college transcripts, and any other employment-related documents must be submitted by 4:00 p.m. on 05/11/22. Late applications will not be considered. Follow us on Facebook @venangocountyhr.

Job qualifications are obtainable online at www.pacareerlink.pa.gov or www.indeed.com. Questions can be addressed by calling 814-432-9551 or via email at [email protected] **Drug-Free Workplace** EOE M/F/D/V





Heeter Lumber currently has an opening for an experienced CDL truck driver to load and deliver customer orders including redi-mix concrete at their New Bethlehem location.

Responsibilities:

Greeting and assisting customers

Load customer orders

Build loads for delivery and deliver to customer location

Load, unload, and stock: lumber, building supplies, hardware, & redi-mix concrete

Operate forklift & front end loader

Prepare customer custom cut orders

Clean and maintain lumber yard, hardware store, and deliver vehicles

Inspect vehicles for mechanical items and safety issues and perform preventative maintenance

Comply with truck driving rules and regulations (size, weight, route designations, parking and break periods) as well as with company policies and procedures

Maneuver trucks into loading or unloading positions

Document and log work/rest periods and miles spent driving and retain fuel receipts

Collect and verify delivery instructions

Report defects, accidents or violations

Skills:

Proven work experience as a truck driver

Extensive knowledge of applicable truck driving rules and regulations

No recent moving or driving violations

Adaptability and foresight to handle unexpected situations (traffic, weather conditions etc)

Valid CDL license

Job Type: Full-time

Salary:$20.00 per hour

Benefits:

401(k)

401(k) matching

Health insurance

Life insurance

Paid time off

Schedule:

8 hour shift

Overtime

Weekend availability

Education:

High school or equivalent (Preferred)

License/Certification:

Commercial Driver License (Required)

Apply one of the following ways:

Take your resume to their New Bethlehem Store located at 402 W Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242

Email your resume to [email protected]

Visit the careers portion of their website www.heeterlumber.com and click employment application





Hospital Liaison-Supervisor

County of Venango

The County of Venango is currently accepting applications for a Hospital Liaison-Supervisor (19.77/hr.).

Venango County provides paid holidays (15), vacation and sick time, employer-paid individual coverage for medical (no waiting period), dental and life insurance, employer-paid family vision, along with an excellent pension plan. Also provided are $750 sign-on bonuses. If you’d like a rewarding professional career, look no further!

Qualified applicants must pass an interview. Successful candidates will work with the county upon a conditional offer to complete the clearance and drug screening process. All background checks must reflect acceptable results.

All applicants are required to submit a County Application for Employment in order to be considered. Applications are available by visiting the HR Job Application Process section of the Venango County Website at https://www.co.venango.pa.us/288/Job-Application-Process and clicking the appropriate link to download the form or via email upon request. All applications, college transcripts, and any other employment-related documents must be submitted by 4:00 p.m. on 05/03/22. Late applications will not be considered.

Job qualifications are obtainable online at www.pacareerlink.pa.gov or www.indeed.com. Follow Venango County on Facebook @venangocountyhr. Questions can be addressed by calling 814-432-9551 or via email at [email protected] **Drug-Free Workplace** EOE M/F/D/V





Cashier/ Inside Sales

Heeter Lumber

Heeter Lumber currently has an opening for a Cashier/ Inside Salesperson.

Position Description: The Cashier is responsible for customer sales. The cashier position is also responsible for cash register transactions involving the sale of and/or return of merchandise.

Reports to: Individual Store Manager

Duties & Responsibilities:

General Expectations: Expected to be on time and ready to work while being organized and punctual Please note duties, responsibilities and activities may change at any time with or without notice Abide by Company Safety Program and Policies while performing duties safely.

Customer Service Project a positive representation of Heeter Lumber, Inc. Greet customers entering and throughout the store Clear customer checkout lines quickly and efficiently Answer and monitor all calls Communicate any problem or issue that requires management Assist customers with store layout and product location Be knowledgeable with product lines available to customers

Register Operations Follow all cash register transaction procedures Responsible for balancing the register drawer if given this responsibility

Store Appearance and Upkeep Keep the store and stock room, including checkout areas and entrance doors, neat and clean at all times Assist with keeping counters stocked with merchandise Assist in pricing, stocking, marking, and bagging of merchandise Perform annual physical inventory count



Qualifications:

High school graduate or GED equivalent

Sales experience preferred, but not required

Things You Need to Know:

Full-time position (40+ hours per week)

Standard store hours: M-F: 7:30am-4:30pm or 5:00pm Sat: 7:30am-12:00pm



Physical Requirements:

Ability to stand for an extended period of time

Move and handle boxes of merchandise and fixtures throughout the store

Must occasionally lift up to 25lbs

Must wear protective devices as required by the company safety policy in the performance of the job

Apply one of the following ways:

Take your resume to their New Bethlehem Store located at 402 W Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242

Email your resume to [email protected]

Visit the careers portion of their website, www.heeterlumber.com, and click employment application

Heeter Lumber Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer





Several Positions Available Through All Seasons Temporaries Inc.

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc.

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has several new job openings in the local area.

Assembly

$11/hr. Non- exempt

7am-3:30 pm Monday – Friday

We Pay Weekly!!!

Duties (But not limited to):

Read blueprints- analyze drawings and specifications to plan layout, and assembly functions and operations

Perform assembly tasks over a lengthy time frame

Be able to use multiple small hand tools

Requirements:

High school diploma or equivalent

Must be able to pass pre- employment screening

Steel toe/ composite toe shoes

Must be able to bend, twist, kneel, push, pull, and reach duration of shift

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

NEW!! Powder Painter

$11/hr. Non- Exempt

10:30pm- 7am Sunday- Thursday

We Pay Weekly!!!

Duties (but not limited to):

Read work orders- analyze require paint operations

Perform hand spray techniques over a lengthy time span

Paint in a flat, horizontal, vertical, down and overhead positions

Be able to use various small hand tools

Requirements:

High school diploma or equivalent

Must be able to pass pre- employment screening

Steel toe/ composite toe shoes

Must be able to bend, twist, kneel, push, pull, and reach duration of shift

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Customer Service Representative

M-F 8am – 4pm

$10/hr non- exempt

We Pay Weekly!!

Duties (but not limited to):

Answering phones and directing calls

Taking payments over the phone

Excellent customer service skills

Excellent communication skills

Requirements:

High school Diploma or equivalent

Must be able to pass pre-employment screening

Must be able to sit and stand for the duration of shift

Prior office experience

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Part-Time Office Assistant- Franklin, PA

$12/hr. non- exempt

Duties (but not limited to):

Answer phones, as well as welcoming and assisting patients and visitors

Scheduling and confirming appointments

Obtaining and updating patients’ personal and health information

Creating and maintaining electronic health records

Requirements:

High School Diploma or Equivalent

Basic computer skills

Must be able to pass pre- employment screening

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Bundler- Meadville

$12.50 to $13.50/hr. non- exempt

Light forklift driving, packaging bundles of pipe, use of banding and crimping to band pipes together.

Monday through Thursday, 6:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (some Fridays as needed for overtime, would be eight hours)

Pay Rate: $12.50- $13.50/hr. non- exempt

Requirements:

High School Diploma or equivalent

Must be able to pass pre-employment screening

Must have steel-toed shoes

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Electrical Equipment Repair Specialist- Franklin

$15/Hr. – Non-exempt

Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Potential for 90 days temporary to permanent.

Description:

Use of hand and power tools to rebuild boards, switches, transformers, etc.

Work with various departments to retrieve parts

Update computer with the progress of rebuilds

Follow all safety policies

Requirements:

Must be able to pass pre-employment screening

Must be able to multitask and be detail-oriented

Must have steel-toed and/or composite toed shoes

Prior mechanical and/or electrical experience preferred

Prior metal fabrication experience preferred

Must be able to stand, left, bend, push, pull, kneel, and twist during the duration of shift

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Stick Layers and Bin Tenders– Marienville

$15/hour – 3rd Shift – Non-exempt

Job Requirements:

Ability to lift, bend, twist, and stand for duration shift

Must pass pre-employment screening

Must have steel-toed boots

Must have general mathematical skills

Must abide by all safety protocols

Understand lockout protocols

Must be able to work with a team

Duties (but not limited to):

Stack and sort lumber in appropriate slots

Count pieces in stacks

Tag bundles

Operate machines and make sure they do not jam

Clean machines when they are down

Maintain clean workspaces

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

About All Season’s Temporaries Inc.

All Season’s offices are located at 1288 Liberty Street in Franklin and 113 N. Broad Street in Grove City.

For more information, call 814-437-2148 for the Franklin office or 724-458-6777 for the Grove City office.

Interested individuals may contact either office for available assignments.





Secretary IU Headquarters

Riverview Intermediate Unit #6

The Riverview Intermediate Unit #6 currently has an opening for a Secretary at the IU Headquarters.

This position is a full-time position (260 days) working part-time as a Secretary at IU Headquarters working in Educational Programs, Technology, and Facilities. It requires a valid high school diploma and Acts 34, 34, 114, 126, 151, and 168 clearances.

A degree in business or a related field is preferred.

Requires typing a minimum of 45 words per minute and excellent oral and written communication skills and interpersonal skills. Computer skills and proficiency in learning programs applicable to the position are preferred.

Position requires walking, standing, stooping, and lifting approximately 20 pounds, with occasional lifting of equipment and materials weighing up to approximately 40 pounds.

This is a bargaining unit position.

Hours are roughly 7:30 am- 3:30 pm.

Send application information to Teresa Baker via email, [email protected] , or mail to Riverview Intermediate Unit 6, 270 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA, 16214, by May 6 at 3 pm. The application packet may include, but is not limited to, a letter of interest, resume, references, clearances, certifications, transcripts, and any related training certifications.

Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 reserves the right to withdraw this posting without filling the position.

