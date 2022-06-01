A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 5pm. High near 86. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight – Showers and thunderstorms before 2am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5am. Low around 61. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am, then showers between 8am and 11am, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 11am. High near 72. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm, then a chance of showers between 11pm and 2am. Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 48. Northwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 72. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 70.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Monday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

