Angela M. McCanna

Wednesday, June 1, 2022 @ 07:06 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-bJCyNT8gkaAngela M. McCanna, 63, of Rimersburg died Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

Born November 22, 1958, in Butler, she was the daughter of Angelo F. and Rose Marie (Hartzell) Salvo.

On September 17, 1977, Angela married Stephen A. McCanna, he survives.

A member of St. Richard Catholic Church, Angela taught CCD and helped with the Youth Ministry programs for many years.

She enjoyed gardening and above all loved time spent with her granddaughters.

She is survived by her husband, Stephen McCanna of Rimersburg. One daughter; Stephanie (Kevin) Barkey of Poland, OH and one son, Patrick McCanna of Rimersburg, Two granddaughters, Isabella and Sophia Barkey, two sisters, Vicki (Tim) Pitcher of North Carolina, Jenny (Greg) Nolf of Chambersbrug, PA, one brother Angelo (Nicole) Salvo of Rimersburg.

She is also survived by one brother-in-law, Andy (Lisa) McCanna of Kittanning and two sisters-in-law, Jackie McCanna of Butler and Gerrie (Dennis) Sutton of Bruin.

Angela was preceded in death by her parents.

A Memorial Mass for Angela M. McCanna will be celebrated at 10:00 AM Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at St. Eusebius Roman Catholic Church with Rev. Guillermo Diaz officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the McCanna family suggests that memorials be made to St. Eusebius Church, 301 E. 2nd Street, East Brady, PA 16028.

To view or express condolences please visit www.BuecheleFuneralHome.com.


