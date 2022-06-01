Brenda Lander Retires After 44 Years With Farmers of Marble

MARBLE, Pa. (EYT) – Farmers Mutual Fire Insurance Company of Marble, Pa., has announced the retirement of Brenda Lander following a 44-year career with the company.

Invaluable to Farmers of Marble, Brenda served as a customer service representative and data processor during her career. Her friendly voice on the phone with the agents and policyholders and commitment to timely service and professionalism has attributed to the company’s success.

Brenda resides in Lucinda with her husband, Ken. They are looking forward to traveling and enjoying time with family and friends, especially their granddaughter Isabella.

