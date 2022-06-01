 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Brenda Lander Retires After 44 Years With Farmers of Marble

Wednesday, June 1, 2022 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

BrendaMARBLE, Pa. (EYT) – Farmers Mutual Fire Insurance Company of Marble, Pa., has announced the retirement of Brenda Lander following a 44-year career with the company.

Invaluable to Farmers of Marble, Brenda served as a customer service representative and data processor during her career. Her friendly voice on the phone with the agents and policyholders and commitment to timely service and professionalism has attributed to the company’s success.

Brenda resides in Lucinda with her husband, Ken. They are looking forward to traveling and enjoying time with family and friends, especially their granddaughter Isabella.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.