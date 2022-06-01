Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Cheese & Grape Appetizers

These small bites are well worth the time they take!

Ingredients

4 ounces sliced almonds (about 1 cup)

1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened



2 ounces crumbled blue cheese, room temperature2 tablespoons minced fresh parsley2 tablespoons heavy whipping cream, room temperatureAppetizer skewers or toothpicks1 to 1-1/4 pounds seedless red or green grapes, rinsed and patted dry

Directions

-Preheat oven to 275°. Pulse almonds in a food processor until finely chopped (do not overprocess). Spread in a 15x10x1-in. pan; bake until golden brown, 6-9 minutes, stirring occasionally. Transfer to a shallow bowl; cool slightly.

-In another bowl, mix cream cheese, blue cheese, parsley and cream until blended. Insert a skewer into each grape.

-Roll grapes in cheese mixture, then in almonds; place on waxed paper-lined baking sheets. Refrigerate, covered, until serving.

