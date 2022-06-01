 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Cheese & Grape Appetizers

Wednesday, June 1, 2022 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

These small bites are well worth the time they take!

Ingredients

4 ounces sliced almonds (about 1 cup)
1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened

2 ounces crumbled blue cheese, room temperature
2 tablespoons minced fresh parsley
2 tablespoons heavy whipping cream, room temperature
Appetizer skewers or toothpicks
1 to 1-1/4 pounds seedless red or green grapes, rinsed and patted dry

Directions

-Preheat oven to 275°. Pulse almonds in a food processor until finely chopped (do not overprocess). Spread in a 15x10x1-in. pan; bake until golden brown, 6-9 minutes, stirring occasionally. Transfer to a shallow bowl; cool slightly.

-In another bowl, mix cream cheese, blue cheese, parsley and cream until blended. Insert a skewer into each grape.

-Roll grapes in cheese mixture, then in almonds; place on waxed paper-lined baking sheets. Refrigerate, covered, until serving.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


