Clarion Hospital Reports 22 New COVID-19 Cases

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Butler Health Clarion Hospital has reported 22 new positive COVID-19 cases.

The previous report was released on Monday, May 23, 2022.

Butler Health System COVID-19 Weekly Update May 31, 2022

Testing

Clarion Hospital

Total tests thru 05/30/2022: 23,232

Test obtained at CH: 18,339

Positives: 4,823

Butler Memorial Hospital

Total tests thru 05/30/2022: 110,909

Tests obtained at BMH: 30,492

Positives: 18,027

Hospital Inpatients as of 05/31/2022, 7:30 a.m.:

Clarion Hospital:3 patients. 0 suspected. 3 confirmed. 0 ICU.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 18 patients. 0 suspected. 18 confirmed. 3 ICU.

Note #1: Clarion Hospital COVID-19 Testing location hours of operation are from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Note #2: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

