Clarion Hospital Reports 22 New COVID-19 Cases
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Butler Health Clarion Hospital has reported 22 new positive COVID-19 cases.
The previous report was released on Monday, May 23, 2022.
Butler Health System COVID-19 Weekly Update May 31, 2022
Testing
Clarion Hospital
Total tests thru 05/30/2022: 23,232
Test obtained at CH: 18,339
Positives: 4,823
Butler Memorial Hospital
Total tests thru 05/30/2022: 110,909
Tests obtained at BMH: 30,492
Positives: 18,027
Hospital Inpatients as of 05/31/2022, 7:30 a.m.:
Clarion Hospital:3 patients. 0 suspected. 3 confirmed. 0 ICU.
Butler Memorial Hospital: 18 patients. 0 suspected. 18 confirmed. 3 ICU.
Note #1: Clarion Hospital COVID-19 Testing location hours of operation are from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Note #2: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.
