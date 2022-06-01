It is with heartfelt sadness that the family of Constance (Connie) LaRue McCoy, 87, of Seneca, PA, announces her passing.

After months of declining health spent at home, Connie was received into the arms of her Heavenly Father on Monday, May 30, 2022.

Her devotion to the family and her firm belief in God supported her in her struggle and ultimately gave her peace.

Born in Armstrong County, Pennsylvania on July 8, 1934, Connie was raised in Mosgrove, Pennsylvania and graduated from Dayton High School in 1952.

She married John Richard McCoy on November 10, 1952 and were married for 67 years until his passing on June 18, 2019.

Connie was active at and taught Sunday School and Junior Church for many years at the Franklin First Baptist.

She raised her family at home before beginning an 18 year career with the Bon-Ton Department Store in Cranberry.

Connie participated in Christian Women’s Club and The Red Hat Society organizations where she formed many dear, and long-lasting friendships.

She was active in Venango Choral Society and especially enjoyed the years they performed Handel’s Messiah.

Connie loved listening to music, singing, and playing the piano, especially old hymns and show tunes.

She was a Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers fan and was faithful at watching their games on television.

She and her husband enjoyed traveling to New England, and would often spend their winters in Myrtle Beach frequenting their favorite Florida Panhandle attractions.

A loving and devoted wife, she is preceded in death by her husband, John Richard McCoy, also of Seneca, who passed away in 2019, her parents, Bernice (Steffey) Patton and Merle Patton, and a brother William D. Patton.

Connie, a beloved mother to her son Michael (Valinda) McCoy of Cambridge Springs, daughters Susan Piel (Robert) of Oil City, Elizabeth Buckholtz of McKean, and Michele Murren (John) of Aspers.

Connie lovingly doted on and will be fondly remembered by her 10 grandchildren, Clint McCoy (Terra), Aaron McCoy (Kelsey), Jocelyn Miller (Nathan), Corey Piel (Kaitlynn), Sarah Buckholtz, Jacob Buckholtz (Samantha), Benjamin Buckholtz (Jessica), Silas Murren (Alison), Alaina Murren and Sullivan Murren, and her nine great-grand children Riley McCoy, Kinley McCoy, Ellis, Owen and Callan Miller, Anderson and Lincoln Piel, and Brice and Madison Buckholtz. Connie is also survived by her dear sister-in-law Barbara Gay Patton, and nieces Stacey and Dina Patton.

The family has been so blessed by and wishes to acknowledge the compassion, professionalism and devotion of our Aseracare home health-care workers, and a very special friend, Tina.

Thank you all for making it possible for Mom to remain in the comfort of her own home.

A memorial celebration will be organized and held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to Cranberry Township (Moody Pond Memorial Bench Project to be set for Connie McCoy).

Donations may be sent to: Cranberry Township, 3726 State Route 257, P.O. Box 378, Seneca, PA 16346.

Funeral arrangements are being completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca.

Online condolences may be submitted to Connie’s family be visiting www.hilebest.com.

