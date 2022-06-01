Featured Local Job: Clinical and Non-Clinical Positions

Presbyterian SeniorCare Network is currently hiring compassionate individuals—RNs, LPNs, Cooks, Dining Services Aides, Housekeeping, and Temporary Nurse Assistant Trainees at their Oil City Campus.

Join their team and help in Making Aging Easier® for older adults. If you’re looking for a meaningful career and a chance to provide warmth and care while making a difference, consider joining Presbyterian SeniorCare’s team. Their team members build individual relationships with residents and their families, as well as with each other so everyone’s lives can be a little brighter. They are ready to welcome you!

For more information on any of these positions or to apply please visit the Presbyterian SeniorCare Employment page here.



