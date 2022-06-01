Featured Local Job: Several Positions Available at Kronospan

Kronospan/ Clarion Boards and Clarion Laminates currently has opening in several departments.

Clarion Boards and Clarion Laminates are part of Kronospan USA – They are the world’s leading producer of wood-based products including MDF, OSB, Particleboard, and Laminate Flooring. Operating more than 40 sites worldwide, they offer their associates numerous opportunities backed by experience and success. They are looking for hard-working, dedicated individuals, who want to join their growing Shippenville, PA teams.

Current Positions Available

Infeed Fork Lift operator:



Infeed Fork Lift Operators are responsible for the safe, efficient operation of a forklift as well as other equipment used to stage raw materials for our production lines. Additionally, the operator will utilize computer software related to operations, perform basic maintenance on machinery, and be responsible for the cleanliness of machinery and working areas.

Lantech/Fork Lift operator:

Lantech/ Fork Lift Operators are responsible for performing the safe, efficient operation of a forklift and all associated equipment in the Profiling area that is used for the movement of materials and finished goods throughout the warehouse and distribution areas as well as all other tasks involved in the packaging and transportation of products. This includes performing basic, routine equipment maintenance and cleaning on everything in the area of responsibility, keeping machines stocked with raw materials, and working with all personnel regarding raw material quality.

Machine Operator- Profiling Department:

Machine Operators’ day-to-day activities include the setup, adjustment, operation, and cleaning of required Profiling line equipment related to the production of laminate flooring. They also produce orders according to plan, build an understanding of all stations of the profiling line, troubleshoot, resolve, and document issues during production, track materials by way of computer, perform visual inspections, and monitor materials for quality.

Machine Operator-Bonding Department:

Machine Operators’ day-to-day duties are directly related to the production of laminate flooring. They include the safe, efficient operation of all Bonding line equipment: presses, saws, and all associated machinery. Operators also track raw materials by way of computer, produce orders according to plan, inspect and monitor materials for quality, and perform maintenance and cleaning of the equipment.

Machine Operator – Finishing Department:

Our Finishing/Packaging Operators’ day-to-day activities are directly related to production of Medium and High Density Fiberboard. Responsibilities include the set-up, operation, maintenance and cleaning of all finishing equipment, ensuring that the quality of the product meets or exceeds the customer’s specifications, labeling, inventory, and putting away of all finished material in the proper warehouse location. The operator must have the ability to troubleshoot, resolve, and document issues during production as well as track materials by way of computer.

Industrial Maintenance Technician:

Maintenance Technicians perform a diversified list of duties crucial to the efficient use of the facilities. Responsibilities include installation, repairs, preventive/predictive maintenance, troubleshooting, and process improvements on all equipment and systems throughout the plant. The Maintenance Technician must rely on their knowledge of commercial electrical and mechanical principles in order to troubleshoot malfunctions to equipment and systems and to repair and restore operations.

Industrial Maintenance Trainee:

Industrial Maintenance Trainees are seen as entry-level Industrial Maintenance Technicians. This position will have the same list of duties as a Technician, and requires a background/ secondary schooling in Commercial Electric, Mechanics, or another variety of Manufacturing Technology. It is a unique opportunity built for growth and advancement within the company.

IT Systems Technician:

IT System Technician’s role is to support day-to-day IT operations for the sites in a timely, professional and positive way. This includes installing and maintaining all computer and computer-related systems including hardware and software. They will also log, track, and document incidents in the Help Desk System, escalating issues when necessary. A good candidate should present advanced skills in interpersonal relations and troubleshooting.

*This position requires previous experience and training in a related field to Information Systems Technology; and Associates Degree or higher is preferred.

Operations Leadership Trainee:

Leadership Training Program is designed to allow candidates to acquire the knowledge that is required to make a successful future leader within our company. This includes a wide variety of experiences: management skills (leadership, team building, interpersonal), technical skills (production management controls, operational processes, and metrics), as well as contributions to the organization through projects to improve production, reduce waste, or process improvement. The Operations Leadership Trainee participates in this intensive program for approximately 12 months duration and will be included in rotations through various roles within the assigned facility. Qualified candidates are expected to be prepared for a position within a leadership role at Kronospan upon completion of the program.

*This program is designed for individuals who recently have successfully completed a Bachelor’s Degree in Management, Engineering, or another related field.

Requirements:

Requirements vary based on the position of interest, please visit their website to see in full detail, what is required for each position.

Benefits:

As a company dedicated to its associates, they offer numerous benefits and advantages:

Growth opportunities, domestic and international, with the world’s leading producer of wood products

Work in a diverse, inclusive environment with colleagues from around the world

You enjoy highly competitive benefits program including affordable medical, dental and vision plans

Company-paid life and short & long term disability plans

Supplemental life, critical illness and accident plans for you and your family

401 (k) retirement plan with a company match

Paid time off including a generous paid vacation and holidays plan after 90 days

“Life of Career” training opportunities through our global or local KronoAcademy

Uniform & reimbursement for safety boots & prescription safety glasses and company provided tools

How to Apply:

Send your updated Resume and Cover Letter, highlighting your education, experience, and skills. You can drop it off in person, send it via Email at: [email protected]

Apply via Facebook, or apply through their website: https://kronospan-candidate.talent-soft.com/job/list-of-jobs.aspx

Select EN as the Language at the top of the page

Set the location to United States: Clarion

Start your search!

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.