Fred Milton Bradish was born on February 17, 1942, and went to be with our Lord Monday, May 23rd, 2022, at the age of 80.

Fred grew up in Franklin, a small town in Pennsylvania.

He graduated from Rocky Grove High School, and then went off to college in Buffalo, New York to pursue a life in the Ministry.

Fred then moved to Texas where he met his future wife, Barbara Burks.

They got married April 6th, 1965 and loved each other for 54 years until she went to be with our Lord on August 18th, 2019.

Fred and his wife were co-franchisees of a Baskin Robbins in Dallas.

Fred is survived by his loving children Robert Bradish, Sabrina Ortiz and Matthew Bradish. His sons and daughters in-law are Alberto, Codie, Diana, Melisa, Cindy and Rosie. Fred has 13 grandchildren: Malachi, Nehemiah, Hannah, Oscar, Nicolas, Andrew, Adam, Anthony, Bryce, Peyton, Ryder, Jett and Andrik. He also has 4 great grandchildren: Maritza, Esmeralda, Michael, and Mark. His granddaughters in-law are Hilary, Nancy,Marymar, and Davia.

Fred is preceded in death by his wife Barbara and son’s Michael and Joseph.

Fred’s family did a great job taking care of him, ensuring only the best.

Fred was loved by all and lived a fulfilling life.

He leaves behind an ever-lasting legacy.

Everyone who knew him will remember Fred for his personality, all his stories, and his love for sports, especially the Pittsburg Steelers.

He was very strong, stubborn and had a great sense of humor.

Fred was truly a special person.

The world will be saddened by his absence but will keep his memories close to their hearts.

Greeting him at the gates of Heaven are his precious wife Barbara, and his 2 sons Mike and Joe.

A visitation for FRED will be held Tuesday, May 31, 2022 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Laurel Land Funeral Home, 6300 South R.L., Thornton Freeway, Dallas, TX 75232.

A funeral service will occur Wednesday, June 1, 2022 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Laurel Land Funeral Home.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.laurellanddallas.com for the BRADISH family.

