Newbie Man Faces Felony Charges for Allegedly Stealing Dirt Bike from Residence

ARMSTRONG CO., Pa. (EYT) – A New Bethlehem man is facing felony charges after allegedly stealing a dirt bike from a residence in Perry Township, Armstrong County.

According to court documents, Kittanning-based State Police filed criminal charges against 24-year-old Cooper Wade Allen on Wednesday, May 25.

On Friday, May 20, PSP Kittanning were dispatched to a residence on Mudd Lane, in Perry Township, Armstrong County, for a reported burglary, according to a criminal complaint filed in Magisterial District Judge James H. Owen’s office.

Upon arrival, police made contact with the victim, who related that a 2015 Kawasaki KX450F dirt bike was taken from an unlocked detached garage on the property sometime between May 14 and May 20. The victim told police he had surveillance cameras on his property that he was unable to look at prior to police’s arrival, the complaint states.

On Sunday, May 22, the victim reported to police that he had gone through his surveillance and observed an individual, later identified as Cooper Allen, on the property on Friday, May 20, around 4:07 a.m. Allen appeared to wait for the victim to leave for work. Once the victim leaves, he enters the unlocked detached garage, where the Kawasaki dirt bike was located, according to the complaint.

According to the complaint, the surveillance video then shows Allen wheeling the dirt bike out of the garage on foot. Allen was reported to be wearing a black hoodie with a red/orange patch on the upper left chest. In the center of the hoodie is a reflective white band, and on the back is a large logo that takes up the entire back.

On May 22, around 1:01 p.m., a patron of a local market on River Avenue, in Parker City, Armstrong County, observed the dirt bike parked at the gas pumps. Surveillance footage was obtained from the store and shows a white male, later identified as Allen, wearing a black hat backward, sunglasses, a black bandana, the same hoodie as mentioned above, blue jeans, and black/gray tennis shoes, parked at the gas pump. The male enters the store, makes a purchase with cash, and then exits the store. He is observed to have a black diamond tattoo on his left hand between his thumb and index finger, the complaint indicates.

On May 22, at 4:35 p.m., the dirt bike was observed parked at the gas pumps of a convenience store located on Kelly’s Way, in East Brady Borough, Clarion County, by a friend of the victim. Surveillance footage was obtained from the store and shows the suspect wearing the same hoodie as the initial burglary and sighting at the market in Parker City, and the same black diamond tattoo. The male enters the store as the victim’s friend pulls in and parks his truck in front of the dirt bike, the complaint notes.

The male then exits the store, observes the truck in front of the dirt bike, and flees from the scene. He was positively identified as Allen with the assistance of the Pennsylvania State Police in Butler, the complaint states.

Allen faces the following charges:

– Burglary – Overnight Accommodations; Person Present, Felony 1

– Burglary – Overnight Accommodations; No Person Present, Felony 1

– Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Felony 3

– Criminal Trespassing – Enter Structure, Felony 3

– Receiving Stolen Property, Felony 3

– Loitering and Prowling at Night Time, Misdemeanor 3

He is currently awaiting a preliminary hearing.

