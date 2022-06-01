Police: Motorcyclist Hits Deer on U.S 322, Flees Scene

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police have released the details of a motorcycle vs. deer hit-and-run crash that occurred last month in Clarion Township.

According to a release issued by Clarion-based State Police on Tuesday, the incident happened on May 15 around 8:59 p.m.

Police said 33-year-old Nicholas Olmstead, of Centerville, was traveling east on U.S. Route 322 when he struck a deer that entered the roadway.

Olmstead fled on his 2013 Harley-Davidson Breakout prior to the arrival of emergency services, according to police.

It’s unclear if he was injured in the crash.

Olmstead was charged with a violation of PA Vehicle Code 1504(a) – Classes of licenses: Proper class of license required.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.