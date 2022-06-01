Project to Start Soon on Road in Hickory Township, Forest County

HICKORY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A resurfacing project to give motorists a smoother ride on more than two miles of Kiffer Hill Road and Yellow Hammer Road (Route 4006) in Hickory Township, Forest County is scheduled to start soon.

The project will include paving the entire 2.53-mile length of roadway, which begins and ends at intersections with Route 666.

Work will include the project includes paving and shoulder backups.

Construction is expected to begin June 13, 2022, weather permitting, and is expected to be completed in August 2022.

The project will require a daytime detour for portions of the roadway. Motorists may also encounter lane restrictions with traffic controlled by flaggers.

The contractor is IA Construction Corporation of Franklin, Pa. The contract cost is $366,222.22, which is to be paid entirely with state funds.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, to avoid distractions, and pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

