Richard F. “Rick” Adams, 63, of Polk, passed away on Saturday, May 28, 2022 from injuries sustained from an auto accident.

Born in Franklin on August 11, 1958 to the late Lester & Twila (Carson) Adams.

He could be seen driving around the countryside in his signature red Dodge; working on anything he could get his hands on and enjoyed his free time spending with his grandchildren.

Rick has been well known throughout the community for being a very hard worker in the Excavating Industry.

Most recently Rick was employed as a Heavy Equipment operator for Slippery Rock Material.

He was married to the former Lisa Davison whom he shared 35 years of marriage with, she survives him.

His memory will be cherished by is his wife Lisa; his son Aaron and his daughter Amanda and her significant other, Dan Mathieson, all of Polk and his son Matthew Adams of Texarkana, TX; his five grandchildren, Miller, Lincoln, Trey, Chevy and Greyson; his six brothers, Dennis Adams (Debbie), Ken Adams, Tom Adams (Cindy), Bob Adams, Joe Adams, Jon Adams (Bobbie); his sister Lori Adams (Randy) all of Polk; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins; and his lifelong friend Raymond Evanitz of Bethel Park, PA.

In addition to his parents, Rick was preceded in death by his son Shaun Adams.

Family and friends will be received on Friday, June 3, 2022 from 2pm to 4 pm and 6 pm to 8 pm at the Gardinier-Warren Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA.

Funeral services for Rick will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, June 4, 2022 beginning at 11 am with Rev. Daryl Adams, retired minister, officiating.

Interment will follow at Old Sandy Cemetery in Polk.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in Rick’s memory to the Franklin Public Library, 421 12th St, Franklin, PA 16323 or the Polk V.F.D., 710 Main St, Polk, PA 16342.

