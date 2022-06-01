Roberta “Bobbie” E. Larrow, 65, passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Erie, after a courageous battle with lung cancer.

She was born on April 1, 1957 in Crown, PA to the late Vaughn W. and Joanne L. (McLaughlin) Larrow.

Bobbie graduated from North Clarion High School in 1975.

She spent most of her adult life in Franklin, PA.

She worked and retired from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, serving nearly 30 years, the majority of it was spent as a clerical specialist for the Pennsylvania State Police in Franklin, PA.

Bobbie enjoyed her work and the friends she made over her long career.

She was a faithful member of Christ United Methodist Church in Franklin, PA.

Bobbie attended regularly until her battle with lung cancer limited her abilities, but she remained strong in faith.

She missed attending her bible study group as well.

Bobbie loved her family dearly and loved the many large family gatherings the holidays would bring.

She enjoyed spending hours decorating her home for all the seasonal holidays.

She loved music and could often be heard singing along to any number of her favorite songs.

Bobbie loved animals, especially her cats, Scamp and Sasha, and her little dog Chloe, who preceded her in death.

Though she was a private woman, Bobbie was loving and was loved in return by all she was close with.

Bobbie is survived by her step-mother, Kathryn Larrow, of Leeper, PA; her three children: James Ryan Edwards, of Erie, PA, Renee D. Knight, of Cambridge Springs, PA and Karen R. Ester, of Erie, PA; her four grandchildren: Brandan J.A. Hart, who is currently stationed in Tennessee with the U.S. Army, Makhi X. Ester and Isiah X. Ester, both of Erie, PA and Ema R. Novak, of Franklin, PA; her siblings: Judy Smith and husband Ken, of Seneca, PA and Jodie Hadden (who was her closest lifelong friend), of Rocky Grove, PA; and thirteen nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three siblings: Lawrence Larrow, Ronald Larrow, and Gertrude “Ann” Garbacz.

A private funeral will take place at the convenience of the family. Borland-Ensminger Funeral Home, Inc. is entrusted with arrangements.

Interment will take place at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Crown, PA.

Donations in her name can be sent to the Venango Humane Society, 286 S. Main St., Seneca, PA 16346.

Online condolences may be made to the family at borlandensmingerfh.com.

