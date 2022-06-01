Rylee Lynne Yates, age 18 of Dubois, PA died Friday, May 27, 2022 as a result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

Born on April 27, 2004, in Punxsutawney, PA, she was the daughter of Donald Yates who survives and lives in DuBois, PA and Cristina (Carlos) Pearce who survives and lives in McKees Rocks, PA.

Rylee was a 2022 graduate of the DuBois Area High School.

She worked at April’s Flowers and enjoyed going to Planet Fitness.

Along with her parents, Rylee is survived by one brother (Jayse Yates) and one sister (Sadey Henderson) both of DuBois, PA, and paternal grandparents (Allan Dodds of DuBois, PA) and (Patricia Dodds of Chandler, AZ).

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents (Mary Ann Parente and James Dean Carlos), and paternal grandfather (Patrick Yates).

There will be no public visitation.

A Celebration of Life will be held privately.

Rylee’s loves were people and animals.

Her family asks that you go out and make someone’s day better and/or make a donation to the Gateway Humane Society, PO Box 678, Falls Creek, PA 15840.

The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.