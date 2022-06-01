Say What?!: World Parrot Day Founded by the World Parrot Trust in 2004

World Parrot Day, celebrated annually on May 31, was started by the World Parrot Trust in 2004 to raise awareness of conservation efforts for the birds.

The holiday was founded in 2004 by the World Parrot Trust to raise awareness of the fact that “nearly 1 in 3 parrot species are threatened in the wild due to habitat loss,” the trust’s website states.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.