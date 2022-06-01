Services Set for Nancy Finefrock-Campbell

Family and friends will be received from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion where a memorial service will follow at 4 p.m. with Rev. John Molloy presiding.

Interment will take place in the Sligo Cemetery.

Nancy Finefrock-Campbell, 69, of Florida, formerly of Clarion, passed from ALS on Monday, February 7, 2022.

A full obituary can be found here.

