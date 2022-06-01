Beverage-Air Employee Spotlight: Mark Allhouse
BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Each month Beverage-Air will be recognizing multiple employees responsible for the quality products Beverage-Air manufactures and have contributed to the family atmosphere at Beverage-Air of Brookville. This week Beverage-Air is recognizing one of their longest-tenured employees, Mark Allhouse.
Those being recognized have been nominated by their co-workers at Beverage-Air.
Mark has been a Shipping Forklift Operator at Beverage-Air for 45 years! Mark is very humble about his time at Beverage-Air. He simply says, “I started and stayed.”
Mark started his journey with Beverage-Air on December 19, 1977, and has made the decision to call it a career in July.
Mark likes to ride his Harley Davidson and travels west to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally every year and to Arizona to visit his sister. Upon retirement, Mark plans to spend more time riding his Harley and taking it easy. Mark is excited about his retirement but says it will be different.
Congratulations on an outstanding career and well-deserved retirement Mark!
If you are looking for a great company to start your new career, go to www.beverage-air.com and apply today.
Beverage-Air has multiple positions and shifts available.
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.