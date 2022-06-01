SPONSORED: Cornerstone Church of Clarion Vacation Bible School Sign-Ups Available Now

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Cornerstone Church of Clarion Vacation Bible School sign-ups are available now.

Bible School runs from Monday, July 25, to Thursday, July 28.

Get ready to get “Turned Around” for God!

All kids three years old thru 6th grade are invited to Cornerstone’s VBS 2022! There will be worship, games, arts and crafts, lessons, and more! Bring your friends and neighbors!

Dropoff will be from 5:00 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. at Cornerstone Church of Clarion in Shippenville, Pa. Famous Kitchen Kate will be serving dinner during the initial portion of the night! You won’t want to miss it! Pickup will be at 8:00 p.m.

Let’s get “Turned Around” for God! He has big plans for this week of VBS. We hope to see your child there!

To sign your child up, please call the church office at 814-226-4949; or, complete the registration form found in the Main Building Atrium at Cornerstone; or, click here for the online registration option.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.