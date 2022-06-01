State Mandated Recount Nearly Completed Under Watchful Eyes

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The mandated recount of all Republican votes for U.S. Senator because of the closeness of the vote went well in Clarion County on Tuesday.

(Pictured above: Commissioner Wayne Brosius and Director of Elections Cindy Callahan and staff lead the recount.)

Representatives of candidates Mehmet C. Oz, David H. McCormick, and the Clarion County Republican Party were official watchers of the recount on a large video screen on the second floor of the Main Street Administrative Building.

Unofficial vote counts for all 67 counties showed:

• Mehmet C. Oz – 419,365 (31.21%)

• David H. McCormick – 418,463 (31.14%)

• Kathy J. Barnette 331,398 (24.66%)

Clarion County unofficial results, with McCormick winning Clarion County were:

• McCormick – 2,151

• Barnette – 1,688

• Oz – 1,570

The Associated Press will not declare a winner in the race until the recount is complete on Wednesday, June 8.

The process for the recount included running the paper ballots through another scanner that was not used in the primary election.

“Things have gone well,” said Commissioner Wayne Brosius, “other than in the very beginning, we had our ballots turned the wrong way, and they wouldn’t scan, and we changed the configuration of the machine.”

“Once we got that figured out, which took about five minutes, we have been scanning right along all day. We will meet the state deadline, having them done early.”

Designated watchers of the recount included Carol Ann Miller, Luke D’Ambrosio, and Josh Bashline.

The Watchers

Josh Bashline told exploreClarion.com>, “I live here in Clarion and am part of the local GOP and the Young Republicans. The Dr. Oz campaign called me a couple of days ago and asked if I would volunteer to do this. I’ve done it before for previous elections, and I was more than willing to help.”

“I was asked to represent the Clarion County Republicans,” added Carol Ann Miller.

The McCormick campaign was represented by Luke D’Ambrosio.

