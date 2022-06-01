State Police Calls: Cow Stolen, Overdose, Retail Theft

CLARION COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following incidents:

Cow Stolen in Toby Township

Clarion-based State Police said a cow was stolen from a farm along Mount Airy Road in Toby Township.

Police said a Jersey Steer was reported stolen on May 19 around 10:00 a.m.

The victim is listed as a 45-year-old Sligo man.

The case remains under investigation.

Drug Overdose in Clarion Township

PSP Clarion responded to an apparent drug overdose on May 27.

Police said the incident occurred around Noon at a location along South 4th Avenue in Clarion Township.

No further details were released.

Retail Theft in Clarion

Troopers investigated a retail theft at Walmart in Monroe Township on May 19.

A 71-year-old Linda L. Sasse-Knoch, of Marble, is facing retail theft charges in connection with an incident that occurred at the store sometime between May 12 and May 19.

She is awaiting a preliminary hearing.

