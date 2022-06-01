Thomas Gary Strawbridge, age 75, passed away surrounded by family on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at Hamot Hospital in Erie.

Born on November 14, 1946, in Oil City, he was a son of the late Gene and Jane Campbell Strawbridge.

He was a 1964 Oil City High School graduate and had started college but then was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.

After his service in the military, he worked for Pennzoil as a stillman for 35 years until his retirement.

Thomas was married to the former Mary R. DuGrenier who survives. They shared their 50th wedding anniversary recently.

Tom was a member of the Oil City VFW 464.

He loved to bird watch, loved to golf, and was a huge Steelers and Chiefs fan.

He also enjoyed watching college football and baseball.

But most of all, he loved spending time with his family.

Surviving are four children: James A. Tarleton Jr. of Mercer, Belinda Kachmann of Roanoke, IN, Eric Tarleton of Mercer, and Beth Schmader of Seneca; seven grandchildren, Cheyenne, Brandon, Mason, Dylan, Sarah, Jacqueline, and Sonny; and 10 great grandchildren, Santino, Penelope, Roman, Dahlia, Clover, Aloy, Kason, Nyla, Myles, and Kyra.

Also surviving are two brothers, Dennis Strawbridge and wife Loretta, and Richard Strawbridge and wife Georgie.

Preceding Thomas in death were his parents, his grandmother Reba Strawbridge Mortimer, who was like a mother to him, and his son-in-law, Dale Schmader.

Visitation will be held at Morrison Funeral Home on Friday, June 3, from 11 am to 1 pm.

Funeral services will follow at 1 pm at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery with full military honors accorded by the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorial contributions to be made to the Oil City VFW 464, 2 Relief St., Oil City or to the Venango Humane Society, 286 S. Main St., Oil City.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.

