EXPIRED 10:00 PM 6-1-22: WEATHER ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Clarion County

CLARION COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Clarion County and surrounding areas.

The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following urgent weather message at 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1, 2022:

Severe Thunderstorm Watch

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 10:00 p.m. for the following locations:

PENNSYLVANIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

ALLEGHENY

ARMSTRONG

BEAVER

BRADFORD

BUTLER

CAMERON

CARBON

CENTRE

CLARION

CLEARFIELD

CLINTON

COLUMBIA

CRAWFORD

ELK

ERIE

FOREST

INDIANA

JEFFERSON

LACKAWANNA

LAWRENCE

LEHIGH

LUZERNE

LYCOMING

MCKEAN

MERCER

MONROE

MONTOUR

NORTHAMPTON

NORTHUMBERLAND

PIKE

POTTER

SCHUYLKILL

SNYDER

SULLIVAN

SUSQUEHANNA

TIOGA

UNION

VENANGO

WARREN

WASHINGTON

WAYNE

WESTMORELAND

WYOMING

