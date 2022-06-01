EXPIRED 10:00 PM 6-1-22: WEATHER ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Clarion County
CLARION COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Clarion County and surrounding areas.
The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following urgent weather message at 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1, 2022:
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 10:00 p.m. for the following locations:
PENNSYLVANIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE
ALLEGHENY
ARMSTRONG
BEAVER
BRADFORD
BUTLER
CAMERON
CARBON
CENTRE
CLARION
CLEARFIELD
CLINTON
COLUMBIA
CRAWFORD
ELK
ERIE
FOREST
INDIANA
JEFFERSON
LACKAWANNA
LAWRENCE
LEHIGH
LUZERNE
LYCOMING
MCKEAN
MERCER
MONROE
MONTOUR
NORTHAMPTON
NORTHUMBERLAND
PIKE
POTTER
SCHUYLKILL
SNYDER
SULLIVAN
SUSQUEHANNA
TIOGA
UNION
VENANGO
WARREN
WASHINGTON
WAYNE
WESTMORELAND
WYOMING
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.