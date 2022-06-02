A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 3pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 3pm and 4pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7pm. Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 46. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 71. Light northwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Light west wind.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 69. Northwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

