Blaine E. Donahue, 69, of Centerville, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Born February 5, 1953 in Oil City, he was the son of the late Eugene and Dorothy Parson Donahue.

He was a graduate of Titusville Technical Institute and was retired from Great Eastern Cutlery where he worked as a machinist.

Surviving are three children, Jessica Marie Donahue, Kelly Jean Rowland, and Kyle Aaron Donahue; and two grandchildren, Christopher Rowland and Jacklyn Brown.

Also surviving are a sister, Jane Hurst, and her children; a long-time girlfriend, Nancy L. Moore; and a step-son, Robert C. Moore and his daughter, Sydney M. J. Moore.

Friends and family are invited and may call for visitation at the Morrison Funeral Home on Saturday, June 4, 2022 from 1 to 3 pm.

Interment will be in Brandon Cemetery.

The family suggests memorials made to the American Heart Association.

To leave the family a special message, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.morrisonhome.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.