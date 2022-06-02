David James Karns, Sr., 69, a resident of 35 Murdock Street, Franklin died peacefully, yet unexpectedly, Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 6:03 AM in his home.

He was born in Franklin, July 7, 1952, a beloved son of the late: James Edward Karns and Mary Whitman Baker.

David was a 1971 graduate of Franklin High School.

He was employed for many years as a salesperson at Seneca Motors, having worked at all of the dealership’s locations.

Presently, he worked as a school bus driver for Lepley Bus Company in Franklin.

David was an avid Hamm radio operator.

He enjoyed reading and listening to Bluegrass music.

He cherished the times he was able to share with family and friends, celebrating the holidays and at the many cookouts at his home.

He absolutely loved driving school bus!

He really enjoyed being with the kids, and especially looked forward to driving bus on the many field trips the kids would take.

David will be deeply missed by all those who loved him!

He also loved the companionship of his beloved cats: Shadow, Trouble, and Cuckles.

David was married May 5, 1973 to the former Cheryl D. Sutley, who survives.

In addition to his beloved wife of 49 years, he is survived by his children: Shawna Higley and her husband, Jeremy of Oil City; David James Karns, II of Franklin; and Wenda Beth Karns of Cochranton; in addition to two grandsons: Drake and James.

Also surviving is his brother, Russell E. Karns and his wife, Judy of Tacoma, WA; a sister, Cristi S. Karns of Franklin; in addition to many loving nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, James Karns.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no public visitation.

Private burial will be in Franklin Cemetery, at the convenience of his family.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be directed either to the funeral home, or to his family, to help defray funeral expenses.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Please visit: hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave your note of condolence.

