I-80 Upcoming Ramp Closures in Clarion and Jefferson Counties

CLARION COUNTY, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting the public about upcoming ramp closures for milling and paving on I-80 in Clarion and Jefferson Counties.

For this weekend’s closures in Clarion County, the Exit 60: Shippenville Eastbound on ramp only will be closed all day on Saturday, June 4 from 6:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. To detour, take Exit 53: Knox – PA 338, to U.S. 322 to PA 68.

In Jefferson County, the Exit 81: Hazen Eastbound on and off ramps will be closing at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, June 3. Ramps will reopen by 1:00 a.m. on Sunday, June 5. To detour, take Exit 78: Brookville, follow U.S. 322 East to re-enter I-80 at Exit 86: Reynoldsville.

Contractor, IA Construction Co. Inc. of Franklin, PA is completing this $17 million project which is anticipated to be completed in Fall 2022.

This closure will be weather permitting.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.