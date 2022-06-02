Michael Patton Advising: Planning to Quit Your Job? What to Know Before You Go
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Michael Patton, of Patton Financial Advising, submitted the following article: Planning to Quit Your Job? What to Know Before You Go.
About 4.3 million U.S. workers quit their jobs voluntarily in December 2021, after a record 4.5 million quit in November — the largest number since the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) began recording voluntary job separations in December 2020.(1)
There are plenty of theories about why people are quitting in droves, including a strong job market and pandemic-induced worker burnout. Regardless of your reasons, here are a few important considerations to keep in mind before you join the employment exodus.
Your Plan Should Reflect Reality
Unless you already have a new job lined up, be realistic about how long it might take to re-enter the workforce. According to the BLS, almost one-third of individuals who were unemployed in December 2021 had been out of work for 27 weeks or more.(2) Could you afford to maintain your current lifestyle without being paid for six months or even longer? You might need sufficient savings to cover your expenses for at least that long.
Read the full article here: https://www.pattonadvising.com/Planning-to-Quit-Your-Job-What-to-Know-Before-You-Go.c9894.htm
