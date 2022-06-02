Doug Smerkar Memorial Bench Erected at WTVFD

FRYBURG, Pa. (EYT) – A memorial bench erected at the Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department was unveiled during the Mayfest 5k Fun Run/Walk on Friday, May 27, in honor of Doug Smerkar. Doug–who dedicated 46 years of his life to the fire company and the community–passed away on Monday, January 31, 2022, at the age of 63.

(Pictured above: Doug Smerkar’s family at the dedication event.)

(Photos by Laurie Ditz, of Shippenville.)

The memorial bench has the inscription on the front: Rest in Peace…We’ll Take It From Here.

Pauley Hargenrader, one of the Mayfest organizers, told exploreClarion.com, “Just as I was about to thank the people who supported our cause and the family of Doug for letting us honor him, the fire whistle went off and a rainbow was above.”

“We had to cut the speeches short so the firemen could assist a fire in a neighboring town, but returned shortly after not being needed,” Pauley added.

Ed Goth, from the Leach Agency, spoke of Doug’s dedication to his family, work, and fellow firefighters. He told the crowd that Doug was named “Salesman of the Year” two times, with the last year being the one in which he passed.

Then, Goth unveiled a black granite bench that was erected at the WTVFD in Fryburg in Doug’s honor. It was a gift from the Leach Agency, VFIS, and WTVFD.

Following the dedication, the 5K Fun Run/Walk began, and a group of individuals participated in honor of Doug Smerkar.

In addition to members of the WTVFD, Clarion Fire and Hose Company No. 1 attended the event.

Fryburg Mayfest’s Heroes Among Us 2022 5K was held in honor of Doug Smerkar.

The proceeds from the Fun Run/Walk were donated to the Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department.

This year’s theme “Heroes Among Us” was ideal for Doug Smerkar, who was a well-known and respected individual in the community of Fryburg.

Doug passed away on Monday, January 31, 2022, at the age of 63 surrounded by his family at home.

He dedicated 46 years of his life to the Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department and the community. He was currently serving as an Engineer in the department, but he had held many positions in the past including Fire Chief. He also served on the board of the Shippenville/Elk Ambulance Service.

First responders from across Clarion County and beyond joined family and friends to pay their last respects to longtime Washington Township firefighter Doug Smerkar on Saturday, February 5, 2022.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert/ProPoint Media Photography.)

View the full article here: First Responders Pay Tribute to One of Their Own As Doub Smerkar is Laid to Rest in Fryburg

As a way of life, Doug always responded willingly and was recently disappointed when he was unable to physically help, due to his illness. Although his health kept him from responding to calls, his heart continued to be with each firefighter as they answered calls and attended work nights.

He worked for both CP Leach Insurance and Glatfelter Insurance Group, specializing in insurance for fire departments. Doug’s profession even protected his fellow firefighters.

As a proud father, Doug and his wife, Julie, raised their daughter, Darla, and two sons, Shane and Mathias in their hometown of Fryburg. His passion for helping others has been passed on to his family, as they are all involved in serving the community in different capacities. He was especially proud of his two grandchildren Aiden and Sara.

