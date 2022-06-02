North Clarion High School Recognizes Award Recipients

FRILLS CORNERS, Pa. (EYT) – North Clarion High School has announced the 2021-22 recipients of awards.

A number of students received awards at the recent awards assembly held Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

Kayla Aaron, daughter of Bruce and Leanne Aaron of Lucinda, received the Clouner Family Scholarship and the Clarion University Counselor Leadership award.

Sara Aaron, daughter of Bruce and Leanne Aaron of Lucinda, received the Clouner Family Scholarship, and the Fryburg Sportsman’s Club scholarship.

Abbey Barron, daughter of Jeff and Jen Barron of Fryburg, received the Confer Creel Scholarship, the President’s Award for Educational Excellence, the DAR Good Citizen award, the Frills Corner’s Convenience Store scholarship, the Clarion Hospital Foundation scholarship, the Daniel E. Stitt, IV Memorial scholarship, and the social studies subject award.

Katie Bauer, daughter of Scott and Jackie Bauer of Lucinda, was presented The Sage Colleges Scholarship, and the I Dare You award.

The art subject award was given to Izabelle Beichner, daughter of Mindy Beichner of Leeper.

Jackson Bell, son of Jonathan and Anne Bell of Leeper, was recognized for his Eagle Scout accomplishment and was also awarded the North Clarion Alumni Top Vo-tech Student scholarship.

Logan Bish, son of Andy and Heather Bish of Lucinda, was presented the Senate of Pennsylvania Eighth Grade Good Citizenship award.

Maggie Boehme, daughter of Isaac and Penny Boehme of Tionesta, was awarded the band subject award and the Fryburg Sportsman’s Club scholarship.

Alana Brooks, daughter of Donald and Alesia Brooks of Fryburg, received The President’s Award for Educational Excellence, the Donald L. and Mary Bauer Scholarship, the Daniel E. Stitt, IV Memorial scholarship, the North Clarion Alumni Valedictorian scholarship, and the English, foreign language, math, and science subject awards.

The Frederick Douglas/Susan B. Anthony scholarship was awarded to Kayleigh Capelle, daughter of Jennifer Graham and step-daughter of Archie Graham of Tylersburg.

The American Legion Americanism award and the Senate of Pennsylvania Eighth Grade Good Citizenship award were presented to Reese Cornecki, daughter of Ryan and Robin Cornecki of Vowinckel.

Joshua Daum, son of Scott and Nancy Daum of Tionesta, received the business award.

The Daniel E. Stitt, IV Memorial scholarship and the band subject award were presented to Parker Evans, son of William and Laura Evans of Tionesta.

Shelby Faller, daughter of Adam and Karen Faller of Fryburg, was presented the American History Woodmen of the World Award.

Isaac Gilara, son of Matt and Melisa Gilara of Fryburg, received the President’s Award for Educational Excellence, the Venus Telephone Corporation scholarship, and the Fryburg Sportsman’s Club scholarship.

The President’s Award for Educational Excellence were presented to Amya Green, daughter of Amanda Bader and Christopher Hicks of Leeper, Claire Kriebel, daughter of Mark and Amy Kriebel of Lucinda, Reagan Pack, daughter of Daniel and Teresa Pack of Vowinckel, and Lily Parrish, daughter of Shaun Parrish of Leeper and Amy Dosch of Titusville.

Kaine McFarland received the Bausch & Lomb science award from the University of Rochester, the I Dare You Award, The Chatham University award, and the PE subject award. Kaine is the son of Lonnie and Roxanne McFarland of Tylersburg.

Shawna Pack, daughter of Daniel and Teresa Pack of Vowinckel, was awarded the President’s Award for Educational Excellence and the Fryburg Sportsman’s Club scholarship.

Braden Ochs, son of Bradley and Betsy Ochs of Lucinda, received the President’s Award for Educational Excellence and the industrial arts subject award.

Autumn Shaw, daughter of Joshua and Allicia Shaw of Crown, received the President’s Award for Educational Excellence, and the North Clarion Education Association Scholarship.

Taylor Sherbine, daughter of Donald and Jaime Sherbine of Leeper, was awarded the PE subject award.

The Excellence in Chemistry award was presented to Brynn Siegel daughter of Stephanie Siegel of Fryburg and Jason Siegel of Shippenville.

Olivia Siegel, daughter of Nathan and Jennifer Siegel of Leeper, was awarded the Alfred University scholarship.

The Sage Colleges Scholarship was presented to Sofia Venanzi, daughter of David and Barbara Venanzi of Cooksburg.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.