One Flown to Pittsburgh Hospital After Crash in Salem Twp.

SALEM TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two people were injured in a one-vehicle crash in Salem Township earlier this week.

On May 30 around 11:05 a.m., Clarion-based State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash on Route 208 in Salem Township, Clarion County.

Police said 65-year-old Gerald W. Foley, of Butler, was traveling west on Route 208 when he lost control of his 2011 Kia Sportage, causing the vehicle to travel off the right side of the berm and strike an embankment.

The vehicle traveled along the embankment for approximately 150 feet until striking a road sign. It traveled another 45 feet until coming to a final rest facing southwest.

Gerald W. Foley was transported to Clarion Hospital by Knox Area Ambulance Service. His passenger, 85-year-old Geraldine A. Foley, also of Butler, was flown to Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.

No further information was released on the severity of their injuries.

Both occupants of the vehicle were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Emlenton Fire Department, Emlenton Area Ambulance Service, Knox Area Ambulance Service, and Hovis Towing also assisted at the scene.

