Police: Karns City Man Driving Over 100 MPH Crashes into Guide Rail, Backs into Patrol Unit

BUTLER CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Karns City man is facing charges after he drove over 100 MPH, crashed his vehicle, and then backed into a police car in Butler County early Tuesday morning.

According to court documents, Butler-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 20-year-old Dalton McGrady, of Karns City, on Tuesday, May 31:

– Aggravated Assault – Attempts to Cause or Causes BI to Designated Individuals, Felony 2 (two counts)

– Criminal Mischief – Deception/Threat, Felony 3



– Driving Under the Influence of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor 1– Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2– Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor– Driving Without A License, Summary– Driving at Safe Speed, Summary– Careless Driving, Summary– Reckless Driving, Summary– Disregard traffic lane (single), Summary– Operating Vehicle Without Valid Inspection, Summary

According to Butler-based State Police, McGrady was observed to speed away at a high rate of speed from a gas station in Center Township, Butler County, on Tuesday, May 31, around 4:11 a.m.

McGrady is an unlicensed driver and was driving over 100 mph, police said.

Troopers located McGrady crashed into a guide rail on West Sunbury Road, in Clay Township, Butler County.

While approaching the rear of McGrady’s vehicle, it accelerated backward and struck the marked patrol unit that had its emergency lights activated, according to police.

He was arraigned at 8:50 a.m. on Tuesday, May 31, in front of Magisterial District Judge Lewis E. Stoughton.

Unable to post $100,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Butler County Prison.

The victims are listed as a 28-year-old Butler man, an 18-year-old Parker woman, a 34-year-old Butler man, and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Butler, Pa.

