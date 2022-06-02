Police Remove Dog From Inside Vehicle in Highland Township, Owner Charged

HIGHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Criminal charges have been filed against a Lucinda man after police recovered a dog from inside a vehicle in Highland Township.

Clarion-based State Police responded to a location along Sarvey Mills Road, in Highland Township, Clarion County, for a dog inside a vehicle on Monday, May 30, around 3:39 p.m.

The dog was removed from the vehicle, and the owner was cited for animal cruelty, police said.

The arrestee is listed as a 20-year-old Lucinda man.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.