Police Seeking Information on Burglary in Tionesta Township

TIONESTA, Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police are asking the public for information on a theft from a building in Tionesta Township.

According to police, the burglary occurred near the intersection of Hemlock Road and Karg Hill Road, in Tionesta Township, Forest County.

Police say the front gate was cut and copper wire was stolen from the building sometime between May 23, 2022, and May 31, 2022.

According to police, the total loss of property is estimated to be $3,000.00.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Marienville at 814-927-5253.

