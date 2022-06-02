Ruby Dodge, 92, formerly of Corsica, PA, died on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Laurelbrooke Personal Care, in Brookville, Pa.

Born in Sigel, PA on October 20, 1929, Ruby was the daughter of the late George and Mary Anthony.

She graduated from Sigel School in 1947.

On July 1, 1950, Ruby married Charles Dodge, who preceded her in death on May 19, 1994.

Ruby and Charlie did not have any children.

An accomplished equestrian, she owned and operated the Trails End Trading Post in Corsica for over 40 years with her husband.

During these years, they hosted trail rides for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and various other organizations.

She raised, trained, and sold horses, along with a complete line of equestrian equipment and western wear for the entire family.

She was an avid animal lover.

Ruby also worked at the Marienville Glass Factory, in Marienville, Pa, retiring when it closed.

Ruby was a member of the Kahletown Community Church where she served as the Treasurer and held various other positions during her lengthy membership.

Besides her parents and her husband, Ruby was preceded in death by 5 brothers: Walter, Claude, Henry (Ray), Dean and Glenn and one sister, Mae (Anthony) Nichols.

She is survived by 10 nephews and nieces: George (Sue) Anthony, Robert (Janice) Anthony, Patti (Nick) Orlic, Cliff (Debbie) Anthony, Cathy (Bill) Foltz, Glenn (Julie) Anthony, Larry (Judy) Anthony, Dale (Cathy) Anthony, Donald (Vicki) Anthony, and Dennis (Kris) Anthony.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at the Kahletown Community Church, at 11:00am with Rev JJ Johnson officiating.

Interment will be at the Kahletown Community Church cemetery.

The family suggests that any memorial contributions may be made to your own favorite charitable organization.

Online condolences may be sent to the family of Ruby Dodge at www.dargyfh.com.

