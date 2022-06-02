Say What?!: Pennsylvania Theme Park Ride Strands Riders Upside-Down

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. – Passengers on a Pennsylvania amusement park ride were left suspended upside-down in the air due to a mid-ride malfunction.

Kennywood Park in West Mifflin confirmed the Aero 360 ride malfunctioned and left riders stranded upside-down for a short time.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.