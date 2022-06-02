SPONSORED: Registration Open for Dancer’s Studio Safari Dance Camp
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Lions, Elephants & Monkeys….OH MY! Embark on an adventure by dancing your way through the jungle at Dancer’s Studio Safari Dance Camp!
Participants will stomp to the beat like an elephant, leap like a leopard, and dance like a zebra. With animal crafts and songs, your child will be soaring the safari.
The camp will be held on Tuesday, June 7, and Wednesday, June 8, from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. for ages 2-3.
Girls can wear leotards and footless tights. No shoes.
Boys can wear gym shorts, joggers, and tank top. No shoes.
The cost of the camp is $30.00.
Students must bring a water bottle.
All of these camps will be taught by A-Jo Gallagher.
Easy registration is available by creating an account using the link below.
https://app.akadadance.com/customer/login?schoolId=AK604330J&c=1
Once you create your account select Summer Session to register. Any questions please email [email protected]
All of the dance teachers at Dancer’s Studio are YPAD certified (Youth Protection Advocates in Dance). YPAD is an organization dedicated to keeping dance students happy, healthy, and safe in all dance environments.
Being a YPAD certified studio means that all core faculty and staff are:
• Background checked
• CPR certified
• Mandated Reporters
– Trained in the prevention of abuse:
• Trained in emotional health, physical safety, and psychology of injury prevention
• Have an understanding of nutrition and eating disorders
• Positive role models of body image and social media presence
• Are committed to age-appropriate choices in music, costumes, movement, and concepts
Dancer’s Studio loves the YPAD saying: “Once you know better you do better.”
Dancer’s Studio owner A-Jo is always taking more educational classes and training to continue to increase not only her knowledge but providing her staff with training opportunities.
Regardless of age, your child will be taught by a certified dance teacher.
MORE INFORMATION:
Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/DancersStudioStars
Website: https://www.dancersstudioclarion.com/
Address: 609 Main Street, Clarion, Pa. 16214
