Stanley A. Buzard, age 95, passed away on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family and his beloved companion, Joey.

He was born in Rimersburg, PA, on August 26, 1926, the son of Homer E. and Gladys Hawk Buzard, Sr.

Mr. Buzard was a graduate of Rimersburg High School.

In 1944, Stan left to serve his country in WWII from Erie’s Union Station.

He served in the Pacific Theater with the U. S. Army Infantry (PFC).

He spoke with both humility and pride to be a part of the 25th Tropic Lightning Division where he fought in the Battle of Luzon in the jungles of the Philippine Island.

Before being discharged in 1946, Stan had been awarded the Bronze Star, the Combat Infantry Badge, Good Conduct Medal, Army Occupation Medal (Japan), Asiatic Pacific Theater Ribbon, Philippine Liberation Ribbon (w/ Bronze Star), and the WWII Ribbon.

He spent a year and a half immediately following WWII in Japan Occupation Duty.

After VJ Day, he was proud to tell the story of how he met General Dwight D. Eisenhower and shook hands with him.

Upon returning home, he took a job with General Electric, where he worked as a proud union member over the next 40 years until his retirement in 1986.

He earned lifetime membership honors in U.E. 506 due to his long-time leadership efforts.

Stanley was a member of the VFW Post 470, the Millcreek Legion, and formerly a member of VFW Post 4965.

He further belonged to the Siebenbuerger Society.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Marianne C. Buzard; two brothers, Homer Buzard, Jr. and Thomas Buzard; two sisters, Greta Bowser and Nancy Hankey.

Further preceded by his lifelong friend, Bill Miller. Also by a stepson, Robert McCann.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory, two sons, David (Barb) Buzard, Sr., of Corry and Kevin Buzard, and his wife Michele, of Millcreek; six dear grandchildren David Jr. (Kristy), Benjamin (Benji), Sean (Bink), Kegan (Megan), Clairemarie (Ed), and Caleb; a brother-in-law, Reverend Ronald Hankey; two great-grandchildren, Sofia and Sean; step-daughters, Jean Fox and Shirley Baldwin Cook; step-grandchildren, Patrick, Matthew, Jon, and several great step-grandchildren.

Stanley is further survived by his longtime friend of seventy years, Charlie Kizina, and his beloved cat, Joey.

Stanley was an avid sportsman who was a diehard Pittsburgh Pirates fan and a Gannon Golden Knights basketball fan.

He was a Glenwood League baseball player (2B) in the early 1950’s.

He was a voracious reader, especially of history, baseball, the VFW and The American Legion Magazines, and the Tropic Lightning Flashes.

He diligently read every article of the Erie Daily Times on a daily basis.

He was a passionate gardener, having the most beautiful flower garden and delicious tomatoes.

Papa never missed a grandchild’s sporting event or important school function.

They were his pride and joy.

Time with family was what he most cherished, including every opportunity to be with his beloved siblings and their families.

He and his beloved Joey were never far from each other and in Stan’s final months, she rarely left his side.

Stan’s family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the therapy team, nurses, and aides at Nightingale Nursing and Rehab Center, as well as to Stan’s Hospice Home Caregivers: Denny, Melanie, Christine, Irisha, and Tom.

For as much compassion, care, and kindness they all gave to him, we know that Stan also touched each of their lives, even to the last day.

Friends may call at the Burton Quinn Scott Cremation & Funeral Services Inc. Downtown, 602 W. 10th St., Erie 16502 on Thursday, June 2, 2022 from 10:00 A.M. until time of service at noon followed by full military honors in Laurel Hill Cemetery.

The public is invited to the cemetery service (approximately 1:20 p.m.).

Memorials may be made to a local veteran organization of one’s choice.

Send condolences to www.BurtonQuinnScott.com.

