Tree Falls on Ice-O Truck During Wednesday’s Storm

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Crews were on the scene of a fallen tree on the Ice-O truck near the intersection of Main Street and Second Avenue in Clarion on Wednesday evening.

(Photo courtesy of Zachary T. Garbarino.)

According to Clarion County 9-1-1, the call came in around 8:14 p.m. for a tree that had fallen on top of the Ice-O truck due to storm weather conditions.

Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1 were dispatched to the scene.

“Reports were (Ice-O workers) were inside and got out unharmed,” Clarion Fire & Hose Assistant Fire Chief Mike Chesterfield told exploreClarion.com.”From the exterior of the truck, it appears to have suffered only minimal damage.”

The workers were out of the truck prior to the fire department’s arrival, Chesterfield said.

The scene was cleared at 8:59 p.m.

