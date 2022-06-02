Clarion University Graduate Puts the ‘Comic’ Back in ‘Comicon’

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (EYT) – When Jon Engel graduated from Clarion University, he had no idea that he would end up as the promoter for one of the area’s fastest-growing comicons.

However, as he puts the finishing touches on 3 Rivers Comicon this weekend at Pittsburgh’s David L. Lawrence Convention Center, the Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia brother is thankful for the chance to shepherd the team running 3 Rivers Comicon (3RC) through its seventh year.

(Picture above: Promotional image from 3 Rivers Comicon’s cosplay contest.)

“We have moved the show into a full-fledged convention center,” Engel said. “It’s a beautiful building that sits on the bank of the Allegheny River, which has a gorgeous river trail that you can walk on all the way down to Point Park.”

The con was impacted by COVID during its young existence, but Engel is excited to see it come back each year stronger than the last.

“The pandemic was the strangest thing that any of us could have lived through,” Engel said. “For us, we had planned basically the show you are seeing this year to be back in 2020. We could not do anything in 2020, so when things started looking a little better in 2021, we shifted to a smaller outside version of the show that was mostly vendors and less artists, kind of like a giant nerdy street fair. It was awesome!”

The 2021 outdoor event, Engel explained, allowed the vendors to sell products to make ends meet during the latter part of the pandemic. It also kept 3RC in people’s minds while the con was on COVID-related hiatus. This year, Engel said that the show is in full force.

“As the pandemic starts to shift to endemic mode, we are seeing a lot of things return to ‘normal,’” he said. “I don’t really feel that they will ever really be back to ‘normal,’ though. Some people are not going to shake hands. Some people will still wear masks. All of that is 100% okay by me. People just need to remember that the pandemic was different for all of us, and we should respect each other’s level of comfort.”

With a little extra time to plan the return to a full Comicon, Engel found some guests that might surprise comic fans.

“We raised the bar on our guest list again,” Engel said. “To have Rick Leonardi, a fellow Pennsylvanian, come out and talk about how he created Spider-Man 2099 will be a highlight for me. Also, we have a living legend, Howard Chaykin, who has worked on Star Wars, Black Hawks, Suicide Squad, and Batman, just to name a few. It is also our first inside show back since the start of the pandemic, and 3 Rivers Comicon has always felt like a family reunion to me, so this year will feel more like that.”

Engel majored in music business at Clarion University of Pennsylvania, and he is thankful that his time there helped him appreciate the arts and taught him business essentials. He also credits Phi Mu Alpha for helping him learn how to network.

“Anyone who knows me will tell you I have always loved the arts in all forms,” Engel said. “While most of my background is in music, my degree is actually in the music business. I make the joke that I’m using the business side of my degree, but really, music, comics, theater, painting, writing — it’s all art in some form or another.”

Engel said he fell in love with characters like Green Lantern, Iron Man, Batman, and the X-Men when he bought comics off a spinner rack in St. Marys.

“I started working at New Dimensions Comics back in 2009 when KB Toys shut down, and I needed to find a new job,” he said. “Since then, I went up the ranks with NDC, helped to develop one of the best retail teams in comics, and helped expand the company to six stores. It was while working there that I started going to more and more comic conventions and started meeting people.”

Part of 3RC’s allure to Pennsylvanians is how it capitalizes on the comic creator community of Pittsburgh.

Engel said he started seeing creators “in the wild” outside of cons, and he realized they were the kind of people he would like to hang out with. That is why 3RC is not a pop-culture convention and prides itself on focusing on comics.

“One thing I learned quickly is that comic creators are just people, too, and that personal, down-to-earth vibe was something that I used to develop our show,” Engel said. “We are a comic book show, and that is exactly what we want to be. Over half of our dealers are comic book vendors or publishers.”

When asked what’s needed to run a Comicon, Engel said that the essentials are organizational skills, passion, teamwork, and lots of planning. As much fun as the con is, it is still a business.

“Like any business, you have to be smart about what and how you do it,” he said. “Weighing how you spend and how to get that capital is very important. You also have to really love what you do. It is a great feeling seeing everyone working together and we are extremely grateful for their help. My cousin asked me today, ‘How do you keep a company afloat and still have time to do the con?’ I replied, ‘Coffee, a date book, and a lot of passion!’”

With the con right around the corner, Engel hopes people from all over the Clarion area make the trip to the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. Tickets start at $9.99 for adults and $4.99 for children.

“The convention center is right on the river, and there is a lot of other things to do around the city, including some amazing restaurants,” Engel said. “We will have cosplay contests both days. We also have a charity art auction that benefits the Children’s Miracle Network through the Extra Life Organization. Lastly, just know that our team has put so much work into this event. We hope you enjoy it.”

More information is available at the convention’s website.

