Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Demolition Nears Completion at Future Site of Dunkin’

Thursday, June 2, 2022 @ 08:06 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

former-cvsCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Demolition of the former CVS building in Clarion is nearing completion at the future site of the area’s first Dunkin’ restaurant.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.)

Crews continued to demolish the Main Street building on Wednesday with only a few remnants of the structure remaining.

Pittsburgh-based Heartland Restaurant Group, the owner of the franchise, expects construction at 639 Main Street to be complete this summer.

Dan Orie, Vice President of Heartland, said it typically takes about 12 weeks to open a Dunkin’ after a permit has been issued. The group was approved for a demolition permit in April; however, demolition didn’t start until May.


(Captured by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography on May 20, 2022.)

Demolition began during the week of May 16 as crews gutted the building and began removing portions of the exterior. The rubber membrane was removed from the building’s roof prior to demolition.

By early Thursday morning, workers were in the final stages of demolition as only portions of the front wall remained.

Dunkin’ will feature customer seating inside the building and a drive-thru lane will that be 15 feet in width. The drive-thru lane will surround the building, and when leaving the property, motorists will only be able to exit to the right onto Main Street.

Ingress and egress traffic will both be on Main Street. The restaurant will have 16 parking spaces.

The former CVS building has been vacant since the company moved across the street to its new location in 2017.

Founded in 1950, Dunkin’ sells a variety of food items, including various baked goods such as donuts and cookies, coffee, and other drinks. The company has over 12,600 restaurants in 40 countries worldwide. The brand announced in September 2018 that it would shorten its name from Dunkin’ Donuts to Dunkin’ as part of a push to become the world’s “premier beverage-led, on-the-go brand.” Dunkin’ is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants.

